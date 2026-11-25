Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi highlights Ekiti State's successful GBV model and urges Nigeria to move from legislative advocacy to strict institutional accountability and justice for survivors.

As the global community marks the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the discourse surrounding the protection of women and girls in Nigeria is undergoing a critical transition. The focus is shifting away from mere advocacy and legislative commitments toward tangible accountability, prevention strategies, and institutional responsibility. This shift addresses the persistent gap between policy formulation and actual implementation, which continues to allow violence against women to rage at pandemic levels despite significant legislative gains.

Assessing Nigeria's Progress on GBV Prevention

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, co-founder and chair of the governing board of Amandla Institute, asserts that while Nigeria has recorded significant successes, there is still a long way to go in addressing violence against women and girls. The country has established Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) and shelters, and several states have demonstrated comparative excellence in mitigating and preventing gender-based violence. Lagos, Ekiti, and Kwara states are cited as notable examples of subnational progress in this critical area.

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The Nigerian Governors' Spouses Forum, encouraged by the need for urgent action, declared a state of emergency against gender-based violence. This declaration, backed by political will and high-level advocacy, facilitated the domestication of laws and the creation of state-specific action plans. However, violence remains a pervasive human rights challenge, fueled by negative social norms, harmful cultural practices, poverty, ignorance, and selfish interpretations of religious texts.

Dismantling the Culture of Impunity

Despite the existence of laws protecting women and girls, perpetrators often escape justice, perpetuating a cycle of impunity. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi identifies patriarchal norms, values, and practices as major obstacles that minimize the value of women throughout their life cycle. She notes that some men grow up with the belief that women are playthings and that consent is not an issue, leading to a culture where influence is used to shield abusers from justice.

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When victims are denied justice, they are unable to heal, making the road from victim to survivor a long and torturous one. Access to justice is a priority, and all responsible agencies must uphold their mandates with adequate resources and capacity building. The focus must shift from protecting abusers to ensuring prompt justice for survivors, regardless of the suspected perpetrator's status.

Ekiti State's Model of Best Practice

During her tenure as First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi witnessed significant strides in addressing gender-based violence. Her husband, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was determined to make Ekiti a model of best practice in GBV mitigation. This commitment was supported by Hon. Wale Fapohunda (SAN), the Attorney-General at the time, who was an unapologetic champion of women's rights. The Ekiti experience demonstrates that high-level political will and strong legal advocacy can drive meaningful change.

The lessons from Ekiti State are clear: institutional accountability requires more than just laws; it demands a consensus that violence is unacceptable and a commitment to internalizing these values. Other states and the Federal Government can draw on these lessons to strengthen their own frameworks. The goal is to create communities that are safe for half of the population, ensuring that women and girls are protected from violence in all its forms.

From Campaigning to Internalizing Change

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi emphasizes that while Nigeria has made meaningful advances and effective campaigns have been launched at all levels of society, acceptance of campaign demands does not equate to internalization of the message. The country needs a unified stance that we are not a violent people and will no longer tolerate cultures of violence. This internal shift is as crucial as the external legislative and institutional changes.

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The 16 Days of Activism serves as a reminder that the fight against gender-based violence is ongoing. It requires sustained effort, resource allocation, and a rejection of harmful traditions. By focusing on accountability and prevention, Nigeria can move closer to its goal of eliminating violence against women and girls. The experiences of states like Ekiti provide a roadmap for achieving these objectives, demonstrating that with the right leadership and commitment, significant progress is possible.