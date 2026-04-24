Bishop Oyedepo Shares Stories of Kidnapped Church Members Released After He Intervened

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church recounts instances where kidnapped pastors and members were released after he directly spoke with their abductors, issuing ultimatums and declarations of faith. He encourages members to share his number with kidnappers if abducted.

Bishop David Oyedepo , the prominent founder and presiding cleric of Living Faith Church , also known as Winners Chapel , has shared a remarkable account of divine intervention in the release of abducted members of his congregation.

During a recent sermon, a portion of which has circulated widely online, Oyedepo detailed two separate incidents where he directly engaged with kidnappers, resulting in the immediate and unharmed release of the victims. The narrative centers around the assertion of spiritual authority and the power of faith, a recurring theme in Oyedepo’s teachings. The first instance involved a pastor within the Living Faith Church who was taken hostage.

When the kidnappers initiated contact and demanded a ransom, Oyedepo recounted taking possession of the phone and delivering a stern ultimatum. He stated that he unequivocally informed the abductors that if the pastor was not released within a 24-hour timeframe, they would face dire consequences. He described the immediate aftermath of this conversation as a palpable shift in the atmosphere, stating that 'the place was vibrating,' suggesting a powerful spiritual response to his declaration.

Remarkably, the pastor was released almost instantaneously following this exchange. Oyedepo’s account emphasizes the belief that his words carried a divine weight and authority that compelled the kidnappers to comply. This story is presented not as a boast, but as a demonstration of the power available to believers who operate in faith and understand their spiritual standing.

Beyond this specific incident, Oyedepo encouraged his church members to proactively utilize his phone number should they ever find themselves in a similar predicament. He boldly asserted that if kidnappers were to abduct a member, they should immediately provide them with his contact information. He went further, stating that if any harm were to befall the individual after sharing his number, it would signify a failure in his own divine calling.

This statement underscores his conviction in the protective power of his spiritual authority and the belief that his intervention can safeguard his followers. He explained that members carry the same spiritual force if they recognize and activate it. The Bishop also shared another compelling story involving a female member of the church who was also kidnapped.

In this case, the woman, recalling Oyedepo’s teachings, confidently informed her captors that she would be released by 7 am, as her ‘father’ (referring to Oyedepo) had declared. Oyedepo claimed that this declaration led to the kidnappers inflicting harm upon themselves, ultimately resulting in her swift release. These accounts are presented as evidence of the tangible manifestation of faith and the power of prophetic declarations within the Living Faith Church community.

The overall message conveyed is one of unwavering faith, spiritual authority, and the belief in divine protection for those who adhere to the teachings of the church. The stories are intended to inspire confidence and reinforce the idea that believers are not defenseless against evil, but possess a powerful spiritual arsenal





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