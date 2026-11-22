Bishop Mike Okonkwo urges Fountain of Life Church members to avoid taking sides in the leadership dispute between Jimmy Odukoya and Tolu Odukoya. The intervention aims to preserve the legacy of the founders and maintain the congregation's unity amid ongoing legal and personal conflicts.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, visited the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, on Sunday to address the escalating leadership crisis within the institution. The prominent Pentecostal leader urged the congregation to refrain from taking sides in the ongoing dispute between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his sister, Tolu Odukoya. Okonkwo emphasized that the church must be protected as an entity built on the blood, sacrifices, and lives of its founders, Pastor Taiwo and Pastor Bimbo Odukoya.

Divine Impulse Behind the Intervention

Okonkwo revealed that his presence at the Ilupeju church was prompted by what he described as a direct message from the Holy Spirit. He stated that he had been inundated with phone calls from members and observers over the preceding week, demanding to know why he had remained silent as the dispute between the siblings threatened the church's unity. He quoted the voice he heard as saying, "The Holy Spirit said to me, son, go to the Fountain and bless them," explaining that this divine instruction compelled him to break his silence and bless the congregation.

Also read Okonkwo Urges Universities to Measure Success by Student Capabilities, Not Just Certificates

The Bishop acknowledged the intense pressure he had faced during this period, noting that he had been "battered on social media" with both true and false narratives. He assured the congregation that he could not be indifferent to the developments at the Fountain of Life Church because he viewed the institution as a covenant created by God. Okonkwo stressed that the fate of the church affects him personally and that he cannot separate himself from the institution due to his deep spiritual connection to it.

Addressing Legal Constraints and Leadership Claims

During the same Sunday service, Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, addressed the interim court order that restrains him from presenting himself as the church's Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head. Odukoya stated that while he had heard about the injunction, he had not yet been formally served with the legal documents. His appearance and subsequent sermon, titled The Glory of the Church, were perceived as an effort to redirect attention away from the personalities at the center of the controversy and toward the institution itself.

Advertisement

Odukoya's message was designed to honor the legacy inherited from his late parents while simultaneously addressing the warring parties and the broader public. He delivered pointed admonitions cautioning against allowing a leadership disagreement to evolve into a battle capable of destroying the church. By focusing on the glory of the church rather than individual ambitions, he aimed to stabilize the congregation and reduce the polarization that has characterized the public discourse surrounding the crisis.

Preserving the Legacy of Pastor Taiwo

Bishop Mike Okonkwo recalled the traumatic period following the death of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, when he had previously addressed the congregation to urge members to preserve the legacy of the deceased founder. He reminded the attendees of the collective grief experienced at that time, describing how they cried, wailed, and dried their tears. Okonkwo reiterated that the greatest honor the church could pay to the late pastor was to ensure that his life's work and sacrifice continued to thrive.

He declared that he had told the congregation on that occasion that the Fountain of Life Church would never die, emphasizing that the only way to honor the price and pains paid by the founders was to keep their vision alive. Okonkwo insisted that the present difficulties should not be viewed as evidence that God had abandoned the church. Instead, he argued that these challenges were anticipated in God's plan and that the church's survival does not depend on the fortunes of any particular individual.

Biblical Principles for Unity and Redemption

The core of Okonkwo's intervention was the assertion that the church is not a human institution or a political party but God's house, belonging to Him alone. He drew extensively from biblical passages on redemption, noting that God could not redeem the church with anything other than His own life. Okonkwo made a direct reference to the leadership dispute, telling members that their allegiance should not be to Tolu, Jimmy, or the church's governing board. He reminded them that none of these individuals died for the congregation, unlike the ultimate sacrifice made by God.

Advertisement

To illustrate the necessity of careful planning and perseverance, Okonkwo referenced Jesus Christ's illustration in Luke 14:28 regarding the builder who must first calculate the cost of constructing a tower. He questioned why members would allow the current crisis to unsettle their faith in the church's future. The Bishop's appeal was directed not only at the contending siblings but also at members whose public declarations of support and social media exchanges have contributed to the wider controversy. By emphasizing the sacrifices of the founders and the divine nature of the church, Okonkwo sought to restore unity and focus among the flock.