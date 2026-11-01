Bishop Kukah Delivers Convocation Lecture at Augustine University Emphasizing Moral Foundations and the Pursuit of Happiness

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, CON, delivered the prestigious convocation lecture at Augustine University in Epe on October 29, 2026. The address, directed at the Class of 2026 and dignitaries, explored the intersection of theological doctrine, civil responsibility, and the modern pursuit of happiness.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, CON, a prominent religious leader and the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, delivered a compelling convocation lecture at Augustine University in Epe on October 29, 2026.

Bishop Kukah Delivers Lecture at Augustine University

The event was a significant occasion for the university community, attended by high-profile ecclesiastical and civic figures. Bishop Kukah began his address by formally recognizing and extending hearty congratulations to the distinguished guests in attendance. These included His Grace Archbishop Adewale Martins, the Archbishop of Lagos and Vice President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, who also serves as the Visitor of the University.

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He also acknowledged Dame Winifred Akpani, the Pro Chancellor and a notable figure in the private sector, as well as the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Professor Anthony Akinwale, OP, along with the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Deans of Faculties, the Registrar, and other principal officers and key members of staff. The Bishop expressed his gratitude for the invitation and offered warm greetings to the parents, guardians, family members, friends, and most importantly, the graduating students of the university.

In the first segment of his discourse, Bishop Kukah reflected on the formative religious education of his generation, referencing the traditional Penny Catechism. He recalled how basic doctrines were memorized for baptism, particularly the foundational questions of who created humanity and the purpose of that creation. He noted that the traditional answers emphasized loving God, serving Him, and finding ultimate happiness in heaven.

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Faith and Eternal Destiny in Address

This historical context served as a springboard for a deeper theological discussion on the nature of heaven as a place of peace and bliss, contingent upon adherence to divine commandments. The Bishop contrasted this eternal perspective with the earthly reality where individuals often equate moments of intense joy with heaven and periods of suffering with hell.

He cited St. Paul to encourage consolation among the living and referenced the saying that one creates their own heaven or hell on earth through their actions. Emphasizing the final judgment, he stressed that earthly conduct directly influences eternal destiny, linking the pursuit of happiness on earth with obedience to both divine and civil laws. The core of the lecture focused on the challenges of the pursuit of happiness in the modern world.

Bishop Kukah argued that how one defines happiness dictates their choices, loves, and life aspirations. He urged the graduating Class of 2026 to leverage the moral tools provided by their prestigious Catholic education to navigate life's complexities. Acknowledging that many students arrived at the institution young and inexperienced, he expressed hope that they had matured and formed meaningful friendships. He warned against the dangers of excessive celebration often seen in post-graduate festivities, citing instances of self-inflicted harm in other institutions.

Graduates Urged to Embrace Moral Clarity

Instead, he encouraged the graduates to approach the next phase of their lives with discipline and moral clarity. The Bishop concluded by asserting that the true battle of life begins after graduation, advising the students to remain grounded and responsible as they step into the wider society. His message served as a powerful reminder that academic achievement must be coupled with ethical integrity and a sincere commitment to the common good.