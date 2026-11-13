Loft & Keys and Binghatti Host Buy Binghatti North Property Show in Kano

Loft & Keys Advisory and Binghatti hosted the Buy Binghatti North Property Show in Kano on November 9 and 10, 2026, connecting Northern Nigeria investors to Dubai luxury real estate. The event featured senior Binghatti executives, property showcases and flexible payment plans.

Loft & Keys Advisory, in partnership with Dubai-based luxury developer Binghatti, hosted the Buy Binghatti North Property Show in Kano on November 9 and 10, 2026.

The two-day exhibition took place at the Meena Event Center. It connected investors in Northern Nigeria to Dubai luxury real estate opportunities. The event brought together prospective investors, business leaders and high-net-worth individuals. Attendees explored ways to diversify their portfolios through Dubai real estate.

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Binghatti Leadership Attends Kano Show

They received direct access to Binghatti representatives from Dubai. One-on-one investment consultations and presentations on prime residential developments were provided. Binghatti Head of Business Development Adel Azzam attended the event. Abimbola Joseph, Director of Sales Africa at Binghatti, also attended.

Chief Austin Albert, Chairman of Loft & Keys, was present. Alhaji Ahmad Shu'aibu, CEO at the Binghatti Africa Property Show Kano powered by Loft & Keys Advisory, also attended. Their presence underscored Binghatti's commitment to Nigeria and wider African markets. The exhibition showcased a diverse portfolio of investment and lifestyle properties.

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These ranged from studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Townhouses, signature penthouses and private villas were also featured. Attendees explored flexible acquisition options. Off-plan payment plans with initial deposits started from 20 per cent.

Investment Options And Visa Benefits

Post-handover payment arrangements were available on qualifying developments. Investors received guidance on potential rental yields and capital appreciation. They also learned about UAE Golden Visa eligibility through qualifying property investments. Chief Austin Albert Ugochukwu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Loft & Keys Advisory, spoke on the exhibition.

He said the Kano edition reflects a commitment to making credible international investment opportunities more accessible to Nigerians regardless of location. He noted that investors in Northern Nigeria are increasingly exploring opportunities beyond domestic markets. He said Dubai presents compelling options for portfolio diversification, foreign-currency-denominated assets and long-term wealth creation. He added that Loft & Keys provides access, professional guidance and support for informed investment decisions.

Ugochukwu said the firm's ambition goes beyond property sales. He said Loft & Keys is building an advisory platform that connects African investors to global opportunities. He said the partnership with Binghatti has grown significantly through mutual trust, strong performance and a shared commitment to the African market. He noted recognition as Binghatti's second-best global sales partner while retaining first position in Africa.

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Strategic Partnership And Regional Expansion

He said having Binghatti's senior representatives in Kano reinforces the partnership. He expressed pride in the progress and commitment to expanding access across Africa. The Kano exhibition forms part of the broader Binghatti Africa Property Show. Through this platform, Loft & Keys and Binghatti have taken Dubai property investment opportunities to major Nigerian markets including Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

Loft & Keys Advisory is an international real estate investment and advisory firm. It specialises in portfolio diversification and global property access. Through its partnership with Binghatti, it connects African investors to premium real estate opportunities in the UAE. The partnership has earned Loft & Keys significant recognition.

The firm rose from eighth place to finish second overall worldwide at the Binghatti H1 2026 Brokers Awards. It retained its position as number one in Africa. Its standing as Binghatti's leading partner in Nigeria and Africa reflects the strength of the relationship. It also reflects its track record in connecting African investors to international property opportunities.