Binani Faction Exits Adamawa ADC Over 'Total Collapse of Internal Democracy'

A major political realignment is underway in Adamawa State as a powerful bloc within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, has announced a mass resignation. The faction cited a complete breakdown of internal democracy, alleged manipulation of party congresses, and disregard for legal injunctions as reasons for their departure. The move signals a significant shift in the state's political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, with Senator Binani tasked with spearheading the transition to a new political platform.

A significant political upheaval has struck the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) in Adamawa State, with a substantial faction aligned with Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani announcing their collective departure from the party. The dissidents cited a profound failure in the party's internal democratic processes as the primary reason for their withdrawal. This mass resignation, formally declared in a communiqué following a crucial stakeholders’ meeting hosted at the residence of Hon. Mijiyewa Umaru Kugama, portends a dramatic shift in the political landscape of Adamawa in anticipation of the 2027 general elections.

The aggrieved bloc, representing all three senatorial districts of the state, leveled serious accusations against the ADC's leadership at both state and national levels, alleging systematic sabotage of democratic principles and the establishment of illegitimate party structures. The communiqué explicitly stated that the actions of the party leadership had eroded internal democracy, disregarded the rule of law, and consequently rendered the party's organizational framework in Adamawa State invalid and unacceptable.

The crux of this political schism appears to stem from the recently conducted party congresses, which the stakeholders contend were fundamentally compromised by manipulation and autocratic imposition under the stewardship of Ishaya Bauka (retd). The group asserts that court rulings and existing legal injunctions were deliberately flouted, fostering what they characterized as a perilous environment of lawlessness.

The stakeholders emphatically declared that the congresses were inherently flawed, subjected to manipulation, and ultimately imposed against the overwhelming will of the party's membership. Furthermore, they accused party officials of deliberately marginalizing key political figures through a sustained campaign of exclusion, intimidation, and imposition, which, they argued, has irrevocably damaged the ADC's standing as a credible democratic institution within the state.

In response to these grievances, the faction passed a series of decisive resolutions, including a vote of no confidence in the current ADC leadership and the proclamation of their immediate and irreversible mass resignation. They also formally repudiated all outcomes derived from the disputed congresses, deeming them null and void. The communiqué underscored their refusal to participate in a system characterized by injustice, impunity, and illegality.

While the stakeholders confirmed their intent to transition to a new political platform, no specific party was officially named. However, they unanimously empowered Senator Binani to lead this transition, tasking her with the responsibility of orchestrating a unified strategy for the upcoming electoral cycle. Political commentators suggest that this development could substantially reconfigure the political dynamics in Adamawa, especially considering Senator Binani's anticipated prominent role in the 2027 governorship contest.

The communiqué detailed plans for establishing a structured defection mechanism that would encompass all levels of party organization, from polling units to wards and local government areas, coupled with an intensive grassroots mobilization effort under their prospective new banner. The stakeholders concluded that this strategic shift signifies the commencement of a new political trajectory founded upon principles of credibility, inclusivity, and genuine democratic ideals.

This internal discord within the ADC in Adamawa adds to a broader pattern of escalating tensions observed in opposition parties across the nation, with political analysts expressing concerns that unresolved internal conflicts could undermine party unity and electoral prospects in future elections





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