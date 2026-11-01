Binance Resumes Withdrawals After $6 Billion Crypto Hack Blamed on North Korea

Binance resumes user withdrawals after a crypto hack that stole over $6 billion in virtual assets, which the FBI blames on North Korea's TraderTraitor group.

Binance said on Sunday that it had resumed user withdrawals after more than $6 billion in virtual assets were stolen from the cryptocurrency exchange in a major crypto hack. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said North Korea was responsible for the theft.

Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes. News of the attack, which is thought to be the biggest-ever crypto heist, pushed the prices of most major cryptocurrencies sharply lower on Friday.

Also read North Korea Crypto Theft Linked to $6.3 Billion Binance Hack

How the Binance Hack Shook Crypto Markets

Bitcoin plunged nearly five percent after news of the hack, while Ethereum dropped nearly six percent. BNB, the native token of Binance, tumbled nearly 10 percent.

Binance suspended user withdrawals after the attack and said they would be resumed in phases. The first phase began on Sunday, with withdrawals set to gradually resume starting between 0600 and 0900 GMT.

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Binance said it is prioritizing tokens based on the past week's data of user demand. Each network and asset pair will be restored carefully, with stability and security checks completed before access is reopened.

FBI Links North Korea and the TraderTraitor Group

The FBI said in a statement on Saturday that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance on or about October 29, 2026. The statement confirmed earlier suspicions from private investigators and analysts that a Pyongyang-affiliated group called TraderTraitor was behind the attack.

TraderTraitor is the same group blamed for a $1.5 billion theft from the Bybit platform in February last year. The FBI said it had observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets into Ethereum, and it expected those assets to be laundered further through decentralized finance and instant swap services.

The agency urged private sector entities to block transactions with or derived from addresses that TraderTraitor actors are using to launder the stolen assets.

Trump told reporters at his residence in Florida late Saturday that he was not concerned, adding that the situation was still being learned and that it was not known whether North Korea was involved. The president often reflects with pride on summits he held with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term.

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Binance Plans to Cover All Hack Losses

Binance said on Saturday that it has set aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses from the hack. In a post on X, the company said it will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in the incident.

Binance said it has used company money to buy tokens to replenish 90 percent of the stolen funds. The remaining 10 percent of tokens are less liquid, meaning they may take longer to source in the required amounts.

The attack came as many observers express worries that the expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.

The sheer scale of the hack has also put a spotlight on North Korea's capacity to find illicit ways to capture revenue, even though the country faces extensive international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

TraderTraitor is believed to be part of the Lazarus Group, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it was accused of hacking Sony Pictures in revenge for The Interview, a film that mocked Kim Jong Un.