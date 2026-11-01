Binance Resumes Withdrawals After $6.3bn Hack, Says It Has Covered 95% of Stolen Funds

Binance resumed withdrawals after a $6.3bn hack attributed to North Korea, processed a $3.64bn net outflow on November 1, and said it covered about 95% of stolen assets.

Binance said it has covered about 95 percent of the assets stolen in a $6.3 billion hack, and users withdrew approximately $3.6 billion after the exchange resumed transactions on Sunday.

The company added that sourcing the remaining amount could take longer. In a statement on X, Binance said it processed $4.649 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits between 06:00 and 15:30 GMT on November 1, a net outflow of about $3.64 billion. It said an initial spike in withdrawals later declined and was stabilising as expected. According to Binance, Sunday's net withdrawals represented just over two percent of the $171 billion in assets under its management.

Also read Binance Resumes Withdrawals After $6 Billion Crypto Hack Blamed on North Korea

Binance Uses Corporate Funds To Cover Losses

The exchange said it had processed the withdrawals after suspending all transactions following the incident. The attack affected Binance's global centralised exchange, Binance.com, while its United States-facing platform said it was not affected. Binance said it had replaced customers' assets using a combination of its corporate treasury, futures insurance and emergency reserve funds. Binance disclosed last week that it had reserved more than $6.3 billion to address the consequences of the attack.

It set aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses from the hack, which is believed to be the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. User funds remain safe. Binance will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds, not our users, the company said on X. Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident, it added.

Advertisement

The exchange also announced that withdrawals of more than two dozen major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, had resumed, while other services would return in phases after security checks. The first network opened in phase one of withdrawals was the BTC bitcoin network, Binance said on X. Binance said it was taking a phased approach by prioritising tokens based on the past week's data of user demand, so that each network and asset pair can be restored carefully, with stability and security checks completed before access is reopened.

The company has also used company money to buy tokens to replenish 90 percent of the $6.3 billion stolen in the hacking attack in the current article, while the new source text says it had covered about 95 percent of the assets stolen. The remaining tokens are less liquid, which means they may take longer to source in the required amounts. The attack has been attributed to North Korea by major organisations, including the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

North Korean Lazarus Group Linked To Attack

It has been linked to TraderTraitor, a North Korean cybercrime group also known as the Lazarus Group, which stole a then-record $1.5 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit in 2025. On Saturday, the FBI published a list of cryptocurrency wallet addresses linked to the group and urged industry partners to help block transactions involving them. Binance subsequently urged cryptocurrency issuers to freeze affected assets.

The FBI said it was engaged with relevant public and private partners to understand the scope of the activity and was ready to investigate. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States was looking into the hack. Binance said Friday it was working to resolve what it called a complex attack with several points of breach.

Advertisement

The exchange said preliminary investigations suggested that the incident might have originated from a compromised laptop belonging to an engineer, which allegedly enabled hackers to find a way to carry out unauthorised transactions. The BBC, in a report published October 30 and updated November 2, said Binance initially suspected an engineer's compromised laptop but later identified additional breach points.

Reuters, reporting on October 30, said hackers stole about $6.3 billion from Binance's transaction-processing wallets, with most of the theft occurring within 20 minutes. The Associated Press, reporting on October 30, cited blockchain intelligence firms linking the attack to North Korea's TraderTraitor unit. The October 29, 2026, attack is believed to be the largest cryptocurrency theft on record, surpassing the $1.5 billion stolen from Bybit in 2025.

Funds Continue Being Laundered Across Networks

However, funds stolen in the attack are still being moved through cryptocurrency networks, according to Alec Zebrick, senior manager in global services at blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, which is working with Binance and governments to recover the assets. We continue to see funds being laundered quite actively, he told the BBC's Today Programme. The attackers are layering these funds across many thousands of addresses, across thousands of deposits, he added.

The attack on Binance came as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols. Founded in China, Binance has hundreds of millions of registered users worldwide.