Bimbo Ademoye Rejects Apology From Mazi Enemuo Over Copyright Claim

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has rejected Mazi Enemuo's apology over a YouTube copyright claim on her film My 30th Wedding, saying she remains angry.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has rejected an apology from Mazi Enemuo, the man who filed a copyright claim against her YouTube movie My 30th Wedding. On Tuesday, Ademoye said on Instagram that she remains angry about the incident, even after Enemuo publicly apologised. The movie has reportedly garnered about 29 million views.

The dispute began when a copyright claim temporarily affected the monetisation of the film. Ademoye had earlier offered a reward of ₦1m, equivalent to N1 million, to anyone who could help locate Enemuo. Her public response on the matter followed the claim, which disrupted earnings from one of her most-watched projects.

Also read Bimbo Ademoye offers N1m to track down copyright claimant on movie

How the Copyright Claim Affected My 30th Wedding

The copyright claim targeted a soundtrack from the movie, which Ademoye said was specially produced for the film by musician Progress. On Monday, Ademoye alleged on Instagram that Enemuo had uploaded the song and used it to claim earnings from the project. She said she owned the rights to the track, titled We Can Take It (My 30th Wedding).

In her Monday post, Ademoye wrote that she had spent a great deal of effort on the film and would not rest until the individual was found. She urged her followers to report Enemuo across social media platforms and called on YouTube and YouTube Africa to intervene. Ademoye later announced that monetisation on the movie had been restored and thanked her team for their intervention.

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Enemuo Apologises While Ademoye Calls It Insincere

Mazi Enemuo apologised after the claim was made public, saying he had uploaded the song to help promote the movie's soundtrack and reach a wider audience. He said he had not intended to infringe on Ademoye's rights. In his public apology, Enemuo said the distribution platform had placed a YouTube Content ID claim on the content and that he took full responsibility for the situation.

Enemuo also stated that he had already taken the song down from all streaming platforms. He added that it would be removed from all platforms within 24 to 48 hours and that he would contact the distributor to make sure no residual claim remained. Ademoye did not accept these explanations. On Tuesday, she described the apology as insincere and questioned his stated aim of helping her reach a wider audience.

Ademoye pointed out that Enemuo's channel has about 250 subscribers, while her own channel has almost 2 million. She asked how a channel of that size could help her reach a larger audience. She also questioned why Enemuo chose that particular soundtrack, noting that she had not properly copyrighted it, and asked why he did not select Hammerboi's song, which she described as the viral track from the movie.

Ademoye Questions Earnings and Vows Legal Action

Ademoye's central complaint is that Enemuo tried to claim earnings from the film after saying he uploaded the song to promote it. She asked why he monetised the movie and caused it to be demonetised. In her response, she also warned that she would pursue the matter and make an example of him, adding that she would not tolerate being treated lightly where her work is concerned.

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Ademoye also rejected claims that the controversy was a publicity move or that she had failed to protect her work through copyright registration. She shared screenshots of messages from people who, she said, had contacted her after their channels were taken down following copyright enforcement on her projects. Her response suggests that the dispute may extend beyond a single video.

The incident is not the first of its kind for the filmmaker. In January 2026, Ademoye expressed distress after someone claimed copyright on a song from her YouTube film Where Love Lives, which triggered the demonetisation of that content. The repeated claims have made copyright enforcement a recurring concern for her as a creator.