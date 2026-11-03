Bimbo Adekanmbi Pledges Continued Development for Oyo State in 2027

APM gubernatorial candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi outlines his plan for Oyo State governance, focusing on sustaining growth under Seyi Makinde and urging pensioners to monitor the 2027 electoral process closely.

Allied Peoples Movement gubernatorial candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi has publicly committed to preserving and expanding the infrastructure and economic initiatives established by the Seyi Makinde administration in Oyo State. Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners secretariat in Ibadan, the candidate emphasized that his political platform is designed to ensure that developmental momentum does not stall after the current term concludes. Adekanmbi framed his candidacy around the concept of continued development, aiming to position Oyo State as a more competitive economic hub within the broader national context.

The Three Phase Development Strategy

Adekanmbi detailed a strategic framework that builds directly upon the achievements of the previous administration. He characterized the first term of Governor Seyi Makinde as a period defined by accelerated development, where rapid infrastructure projects and immediate administrative changes were prioritized to address longstanding gaps. This phase laid the necessary groundwork for the state's modernization efforts, creating a baseline for future growth.

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The second term of the Makinde administration, according to Adekanmbi, shifted its focus toward sustainability. This phase aimed to consolidate the gains made during the initial period, ensuring that development projects were durable and that institutional structures could support long-term stability. Adekanmbi argued that both phases were essential for establishing a robust state machinery capable of handling complex economic challenges.

His proposed administration intends to launch a third phase centered on competitiveness and wealth creation. The candidate stated that the goal is to elevate Oyo State to a level where it can compete effectively with other leading states in the federation. By leveraging the existing infrastructure and sustainable practices, the Allied Peoples Movement plans to drive economic activities that directly benefit the residents of the state.

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Pensioners Urged to Monitor 2027 Polls

During the interaction with senior citizens, Bimbo Adekanmbi issued a strong directive regarding the upcoming 2027 general elections. He urged members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners to extend their civic engagement beyond the act of voting. Adekanmbi highlighted that the critical phase of ensuring vote integrity occurs during the counting, recording, and collation stages at polling units.

He drew parallels to the Osun State governorship election, where organized labor and senior citizens played a decisive role in monitoring the process. Adekanmbi advised Oyo State pensioners to replicate this vigilant approach in 2027. He warned against leaving polling stations immediately after casting ballots, emphasizing that remaining at the unit to observe the entire procedure is the best defense against electoral manipulation or vote hijacking.

The candidate described external interference as a significant threat to democratic outcomes. He stressed that protecting votes is an ongoing responsibility that requires active participation from all stakeholders. By staying alert throughout the collation process, citizens can help ensure that the final results accurately reflect the will of the electorate.

Government Experience and Welfare Commitments

Adekanmbi referenced his tenure as former finance commissioner to validate his understanding of Oyo State's administrative and financial landscape. He claimed that his firsthand experience has provided him with detailed knowledge of the state's specific challenges and operational loopholes. The candidate asserted that this insider perspective will enable his administration to address systemic issues more effectively than outsiders.

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He pledged to implement regular consultation sessions with retired civil servants if elected. These meetings are intended to provide a direct channel for addressing the welfare concerns of this demographic group. Adekanmbi emphasized that the voices of retired officials should be integrated into policy-making to ensure their needs are met by the government.

Additionally, the Allied Peoples Movement candidate committed to strengthening local government administration. He believes that enhancing the capacity of local councils is essential for driving direct grassroots development. By empowering these local structures, the administration aims to bring governance closer to the people and improve service delivery at the community level. This approach is designed to complement the broader state-level initiatives for long-term prosperity.