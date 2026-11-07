Bimbo Adekanmbi Campaign Rejects Sharafadeen Alli Senate Record Ahead of 2027 Oyo Race

APM Co-Director Sulaimon Olanrewaju criticizes Senator Sharafadeen Alli's lack of measurable Senate achievements, demanding accountability before his 2027 Oyo governorship bid.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Co-Director of Media and Publicity for the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) Campaign Council, has issued a strong statement from Ibadan on Saturday regarding the upcoming 2027 Oyo State governorship race. The campaign team, supporting Bimbo Adekanmbi, declared that voters in Oyo State will not support the elevation of Senator Sharafadeen Alli to the Agodi Government House based on his current legislative record. This announcement marks a significant early challenge from the opposition party, framing the election as a test of competence rather than political history.

APM Campaign Criticizes Senator Alli's Stewardship

The APM Council argued that Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the representative for Oyo South Senatorial District, has failed to deliver measurable achievements during his tenure in the National Assembly. Instead of campaigning on tangible results, the Senator has reportedly relied heavily on references to political offices he occupied in the past. The campaign statement expressed deep concern that this reliance on past titles suggests a lack of accomplishments capable of inspiring public confidence ahead of the 2027 governorship election. The organization emphasized that leadership progression must be driven by performance and competence, not just political longevity or a succession of titles.

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Demand for Comprehensive Accountability and Records

The APM organization stated that before seeking the mandate to govern the entire state, Senator Sharafadeen Alli owes the people of Oyo South and Oyo State a comprehensive account of his stewardship in the Senate. This account must include specific details on his legislative contributions, constituency projects, empowerment initiatives, and other tangible interventions. The campaign argued that Alli's current governorship ambition amounts to asking the people of Oyo State to reward underperformance with promotion. They challenged the notion that public office is a ladder where inadequate performance is simply rewarded with higher responsibilities.

Contrasting Vision for Oyo State Development

While questioning Alli's Senate record, the APM campaign highlighted Bimbo Adekanmbi's Roadmap for Continued Development as a clear alternative vision for Oyo State. This roadmap is built on principles of accountability, economic growth, infrastructure development, job creation, and improved living standards. The organization insisted that the debate ahead of 2027 should focus on ideas, performance, and the ability to deliver measurable results. They noted that across the country, first-term senators and public office holders seeking higher offices are campaigning on the strength of visible projects and transformative interventions that directly improve constituent lives.

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Call for Public Scrutiny of Legislative Scorecard

The APM Co-Director further stated that the question before the electorate is simple: if a senator cannot point to a compelling record of achievements while representing one senatorial district, apart from billboards, on what basis should he be entrusted with governing an entire state? The organization noted that what the people want to hear from Senator Alli is not a catalogue of offices previously occupied. They demand evidence of effective representation, including transformative constituency projects and economic interventions. The burden of proof rests squarely on Senator Alli to convince the people that his current assignment has been executed with distinction.

2027 Election Defined by Results and Competence

The campaign organization maintained that the 2027 governorship election would be a referendum on competence, accountability, and results rather than an exercise in recycling political résumés. They maintained that Oyo voters are increasingly demanding practical leadership and demonstrable outcomes. Political titles and historical affiliations can no longer substitute for tangible achievements in public office. The organization challenged Senator Sharafadeen Alli to publicly present a comprehensive scorecard of his tenure in the Senate and subject his record to public scrutiny, emphasizing that democracy demands accountability from every elected representative.