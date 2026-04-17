Billionaire Entrepreneur B Lord Granted Bail by Federal High Court

Nigerian billionaire and Blord Group Chairman, Linus Williams, also known as B Lord, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court following his arrest and detention. The terms of his release include self-recognizance bail and the surrender of his international passport.

The Federal High Court has pronounced a significant ruling in the case of Linus Williams , the influential Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of the Blord Group, widely recognized by his moniker, B Lord . The court has officially granted bail to the entrepreneur, marking his release from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, where he had been held subsequent to a widely publicized arrest.

The confirmation of his freedom was disseminated by Omoyele Sowore, a prominent human rights activist and former presidential candidate, who provided an update on the judicial proceedings. According to Sowore's statement, the court's decision to grant bail to the social media personality was predicated on self-recognizance. This stipulation means that B Lord is now free to resume his life and activities pending the ongoing legal processes, with the court relying on his personal assurance to appear for all future hearings. However, this liberty is not without stringent conditions designed to guarantee his compliance with the court's directives. Foremost among these stipulations is the mandatory surrender of his international passport. The presiding judge has ordered that this essential travel document be placed in the custody of the court, thereby effectively curtailing any possibility of international travel during the investigation and trial phases. This measure is a standard practice in cases where an individual faces serious allegations and is deemed a flight risk. Sowore elaborated on the specifics, stating that bail had been granted to Linus Williams, also known as @mrblordofficial BLORD, on self-recognizance, with the explicit condition that he deposit his international passport with the court. This announcement has brought a measure of relief to his associates and supporters, while the legal system continues its thorough examination of the charges against him. B Lord's legal entanglements commenced with his apprehension by the Cybercrime unit of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja. The arrest was precipitated by a cascade of allegations that cast a shadow over his business dealings and personal conduct. These charges purportedly encompass fraudulent activities related to cryptocurrency, breaches of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, and alleged connections to the financing of terrorism. The scope of the investigation extends beyond B Lord himself, with his various business entities, including the prominent Blord Group, Blord Real Estate, and Jetpaye, also facing intense scrutiny from federal investigators. These companies are integral to his business empire, and their operations are being meticulously examined to ascertain their legitimacy and compliance with financial regulations. In response to these serious accusations, B Lord's legal defense team has consistently maintained his unwavering innocence. They assert that his fintech ventures are conducted with the utmost integrity and operate within the bounds of the law, presenting a stark contrast to the accusations leveled against him. This legal battle represents a significant challenge for the entrepreneur, and the outcome will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for his business interests and reputation within Nigeria and beyond. The ongoing legal proceedings will necessitate a careful and thorough review of evidence by all parties involved, with the court ultimately tasked with determining the truth of the allegations and dispensing justice accordingly. The surrender of his passport signifies the court's commitment to ensuring he remains available for the duration of the legal process, underscoring the seriousness with which these allegations are being treated





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Linus Williams B Lord Federal High Court Bail Omoyele Sowore

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