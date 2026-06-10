Bill Gates to Testify Before Congress Over Connections to Jeffrey Epstein

Microsoft co‑founder Bill Gates will appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee to discuss his past relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, amid renewed scrutiny of the financier's network and the handling of the case by federal authorities.

Microsoft co‑founder Bill Gates has been called to testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee in a highly publicized hearing that will focus on his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein , the disgraced financier who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking allegations.

The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, comes after newly released Justice Department documents raised fresh questions about the extent of Gates' interactions with the convicted sex offender. Gates, who is among the wealthiest individuals in the world and a leading philanthropist through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was expected to give a transcribed interview in which he would owe answers regarding the nature and circumstances of his association with Epstein.

The committee's inquiry is part of an ongoing investigation into Epstein's network of high‑profile associates, and it has already summoned other prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. A Gates spokesperson, speaking on his behalf, welcomed the opportunity to appear before the committee, emphasizing that he had never witnessed or participated in Epstein's illegal conduct.

The key document that drew the committee's attention is a 2013 draft email allegedly appearing in the justice files, in which Epstein claims he helped Gates manage reputational damage tied to alleged extramarital affairs, including providing antibiotics after a reported sexually transmitted infection. Gates has denied the email's authenticity, labeling it as fabricated, and has repeatedly stated that his meetings with Epstein were limited to dinners and brief business conversations.

In a February interview with Australian television, Gates admitted that associating with Epstein was a mistake, expressing regret for the choice of company and clarifying that no visits to Epstein's private island or other activities occurred. He stated that his first encounter with the financier took place after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, and that their relationship began in 2011.

Gates also mentioned that his then‑wife, Melinda French Gates, had expressed concerns about Epstein as early as 2013, though he continued to see him for a period thereafter. Melinda French Gates, who divorced Bill Gates in 2021, has indicated that any unresolved questions about Epstein should be addressed by those with direct knowledge, namely her former husband and other associates.

The House Oversight Committee's probe extends beyond Gates, focusing broadly on how federal authorities handled the Epstein case and what information from the suspect's file has been released or withheld. Former President Donald Trump, who had past acquaintances with Epstein, reportedly resisted releasing certain documents during his tenure, fueling accusations of a cover‑up. Democratic lawmakers have signaled an intention to question Gates about what he knew regarding Epstein's criminal activities and the scope of their relationship.

Media reports also highlighted that Gates had engaged former Justice Department lawyer John Moran and received briefing assistance from Jake Greenberg, a former senior Oversight Committee investigator. Ethics experts described the move as unusual in appearance but not necessarily improper. The hearing highlights a broader concern over how powerful individuals in the tech and philanthropic sectors interact with known criminals and the moral responsibilities that accompany such relationships.

Gates' presence before the committee will likely shed light on the nature of the business and social ties that enabled Epstein's continued influence in elite circles, as well as the efforts of the Clinton Foundation and other philanthropic organizations to manage reputational risk. The findings from this hearing could influence future policies on donor vetting and the governance of charitable foundations, as well as contribute to the public's understanding of the extent to which high-profile figures have engaged with Epstein and his associates





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