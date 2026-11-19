New data reveals the Premier League's Big Six clubs are widening their financial gap with rivals. Manchester United and Liverpool lead as commercial revenues surge, leaving smaller teams struggling to compete for talent and status.

The financial chasm between the Premier League's traditional elite and the rest of the division continues to widen significantly, with new data confirming that England's wealthiest clubs are strengthening their dominance through superior commercial revenue and broadcasting deals. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have firmly established themselves as the league's financial heavyweights, generating hundreds of millions of pounds more than their domestic rivals. A recent report by BBC Sport highlights how this growing financial advantage is making it increasingly difficult for other Premier League clubs to compete with the established elite on the pitch and in the market.

Revenue Gap Between Big Six And Everton Widens Sharply

The scale of the divide is starkly reflected in the figures involving Everton, the only club outside the Big Six to have remained in the Premier League since its formation in 1992. In the 2009-10 season, the average revenue gap between the Big Six and Everton stood at £120 million. By the 2024-25 season, that figure had increased dramatically to £442 million. This exponential growth has largely been driven by the expansion of international broadcasting rights and the commercial appeal of clubs with huge global fanbases, which attract higher-value sponsorship deals.

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According to University of Liverpool football finance professor Kieran Maguire, the biggest clubs have become particularly attractive to international sponsors because of their worldwide following and the Premier League's global television reach. The report revealed that commercial deals account for 45 per cent of the Big Six's revenue, compared with just 10 per cent for Everton. Smaller clubs consequently depend more heavily on broadcasting income, which accounts for 66 per cent of Everton's revenue. This structural disparity means that wealthy clubs can reinvest profits directly into player acquisitions, while others remain tethered to volatile league distributions.

Champions League Rewards And Transfer Market Dynamics

Champions League participation has also contributed to the widening financial divide, with clubs benefiting from the substantial financial rewards of competing in Europe's premier club competition. UEFA's value pillar, introduced as part of its Champions League financial distribution system, reserves 35 per cent of competition revenue for clubs based on their historical performance and commercial value. This has further strengthened the financial position of established European giants, with Manchester City earning an estimated £37.9 million from the value pillar last season, compared with Newcastle United's £13.6 million.

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Aston Villa and Newcastle have both improved their financial positions through European qualification, but the distribution system continues to favour clubs with stronger historical records. Meanwhile, the Premier League's squad-cost ratio rules could further strengthen the spending advantage of wealthier clubs. Unlike the previous profit and sustainability rules, the squad-cost ratio allows clubs to spend a percentage of their revenue on squad costs, giving clubs with higher earnings greater financial flexibility in the transfer market. Although the new system offers clubs such as Aston Villa and Newcastle more room to invest, Maguire believes the structure still favours the Big Six because of their significantly greater revenue.

Premier League clubs spent a record £3.5 billion during the summer transfer window, while 13 clubs broke their transfer records. Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest were among the clubs to spend more than £40 million on individual players, highlighting how transfer spending is spreading across the division. However, the growing financial power of the biggest clubs means they remain better positioned to compete for elite players and offer more attractive wages. While clubs such as Brighton have demonstrated that intelligent recruitment, player development and effective financial management can challenge the established order, sustaining that success remains difficult.

Chelsea Stumbles Behind Rivals Due To Stadium Limitations

Chelsea are beginning to fall behind their traditional rivals financially, with Stamford Bridge's limited capacity identified as a major obstacle to increasing matchday revenue. The report noted that Chelsea recorded the lowest revenue among the Big Six over the past two seasons, finishing £74 million behind Tottenham and £200 million below Liverpool and Manchester City. Despite generating an average of £80 per supporter in matchday spending during 2024-25, Chelsea's 40,000-capacity stadium leaves them at a disadvantage against rivals whose grounds hold at least 60,000 spectators.

Their matchday revenue has increased by only £16 million over the past decade, compared with £69 million for Manchester United and £85 million for Tottenham following the opening of their new stadium. Deloitte's latest figures also show that Premier League clubs generated substantial income, yet the internal distribution within the league suggests that the financial structure is increasingly reinforcing the position of its wealthiest clubs. This trend raises further questions about the long-term competitiveness of the division, as the gap between the haves and the have-nots appears set to grow rather than shrink.