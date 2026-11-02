Bichi Lawmaker Mobilises Kano Assembly Members for Tinubu's 2027 Campaign

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi has mobilised Kano State Assembly members to deliver votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in Kano State, has mobilised members of the state House of Assembly to deliver massive votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The move followed a strategic meeting held yesterday in Bichi town.

The closed-door meeting was led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Jibrin Ismail Falgore and was intended to foster a united front and a strong, coordinated campaign to build support for the APC. Bichi, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriations, said the lawmakers discussed how best to harmonise campaign programmes and strategies to secure victory for the party's candidates.

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Bichi said the team was putting heads together to mobilise support for President Tinubu and Kano State. He thanked the lawmakers, including the Speaker and other candidates, for responding to the invitation. He added that, based on what he had seen and achieved that day, success was assured.

Kano North Campaign Council and Infrastructure Record

Bichi had inaugurated the Kano North campaign council last week. At that event, he showcased President Tinubu's ongoing infrastructural development in Kano and the wider North region.

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He said the infrastructure record was meant to justify the President's re-election bid. Bichi argued that the North owed Tinubu a debt of gratitude for approving major road construction and several other development projects across the region.

According to Bichi, the time had come for the Northern political establishment to reciprocate Tinubu's support by galvanising votes for his second-term ambition. He said the party's collective commitment remains critical to its electoral success in the January and February 2027 general elections.

Target of One Million Votes in Kano North

Bichi said political stakeholders in Kano North Senatorial District had resolved to deliver at least one million votes to President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. He presented the target as a shared commitment across the district.

Bichi also recalled that Tinubu had helped the late President Muhammadu Buhari become president after several unsuccessful attempts. He said it was now time for the North to compensate Tinubu for what he had done for the region.

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Response to Claims About Northern Policies

Bichi dismissed insinuations that President Tinubu was pursuing policies deliberately targeted against Northern Nigeria. He described such allegations as insincere and politically motivated.

He argued that the President's commitment to the development of Kano State, particularly through the approval of critical infrastructure projects, showed his genuine concern for the progress of the region. Bichi said the lawmakers and stakeholders had decided to vote massively for the President because of his developmental support for Kano.