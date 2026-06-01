Biashara Afrika Forum Highlights Practical Steps to Advance AfCFTA Implementation Across Africa

The third Biashara Afrika summit in Lomé emphasized moving beyond protocols to concrete actions that enhance intra-African trade under the AfCFTA. With a combined market of 1.4 billion people, the forum underscored the critical role of the private sector, exemplified by the Tony Elumelu Foundation, in driving Africa's economic transformation and integrating the continent into a single, competitive market.

The third edition of Biashara Afrika , a premier continental business forum, convened in Lomé, Togo , from May 18 to 20, 2026, under the theme "Powering Africa 's Economic Transformation through the AfCFTA.

" Hosted by the Togolese government and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the summit marked a pivotal shift from drafting protocols to implementing practical measures that facilitate the movement of goods, services, and people across African borders. The forum, whose name means "trade" or "business" in Swahili, emphasized placing African entrepreneurs, SMEs, women, and youth at the heart of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) story.

With 54 African Union member states having signed the agreement and 50 ratifying it, the AfCFTA-launched in 2018 and operational since 2021-is now the world's largest free trade area by membership. Its protocols cover trade in goods and services, dispute settlement, competition policy, intellectual property, investment, digital trade, and the inclusion of women and youth.

The overarching goal is to transform 54 fragmented markets into a single, borderless market with a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion and a population of 1.4 billion, enabling African companies to scale without undue concern for external competition. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), developed by Afreximbank, supports this integration by allowing transactions in local currencies.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, asserted that the agreement is no longer a mere aspiration but a functional integration instrument, backed by institutions, political will, and growing private-sector ownership. This aligns with Tony Elumelu's Africapitalism philosophy, which posits that the private sector, particularly African entrepreneurs and long-term investors, should drive the continent's economic and social development, creating wealth and prosperity.

Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which has invested over $100 million since 2015, more than 18,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries have received $5,000 seed capital, business training, and mentorship, collectively creating over 400,000 jobs and generating more than $1.5 billion in revenue. The synergy between Biashara Afrika and Africapitalism reflects a shared objective: to economically transform Africa and generate inclusive wealth.

However, Mene underscored that realizing this "moment of economic consequence" requires African nations to commit resolutely to powering the agenda. The opening plenary featured addresses by Togo's Minister of Economy and Strategic Monitoring, Badanam Patoku; Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; AU AfCFTA Champion and former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou; Secretary General Mene; and Togo's Executive Head of Government, President Faure Gnassingbe





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