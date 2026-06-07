Beyond Tribe and Emotion: Why Nigeria Must Vote for Competence and Consequence

This opinion piece examines Nigeria's electoral pattern of voting based on ethnicity, religion, and regional affiliation rather than competence. It argues that President Bola Tinubu's reforms, though painful, are consequential and necessary. The article draws parallels with other nations' economic transitions and urges voters to focus on ideas and governing capacity rather than symbolic representation. It also questions the lack of clear policy alternatives from opposition candidates.

Democracy becomes dangerous when symbolic representation completely overshadows competence, ideas, and governing capacity. A president is not a cultural trophy. Every election cycle, millions retreat into ethnic, religious, and regional camps to choose a president for over 200 million people.

We often vote not for who can govern best, but for who "belongs to us," who speaks our language, shares our faith, or represents a historical grievance. Inflation does not recognise ethnicity. Bad roads do not ask for your tribe before destroying vehicles. Unemployment does not discriminate between North and South.

A weak naira has no ethnic identity. The question every election should provoke is simple: Who possesses the ideas, courage, administrative depth, and political sophistication to govern one of the most difficult countries on earth? Love him or hate him, one reality is becoming harder to dismiss: President Bola Tinubu may well be the most consequential president since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

For decades, Nigeria's national refrain remained painfully repetitive: poor roads, weak rail systems, neglected ports, collapsing airports, unstable power, and policy paralysis. Every administration diagnosed the problem. Few were willing to apply painful solutions. Within days of assuming office, he removed fuel subsidy, a policy long described as economically unsustainable but politically untouchable.

He also moved toward forex liberalisation, dismantling a system that many believed had become distortionary and vulnerable to abuse. The consequences were immediate: inflation, hardship, and public anger. But here lies an uncomfortable truth that many citizens avoid: serious economic reform is rarely painless. No nation has undertaken major structural reform without periods of hardship.

If the core policies remain, what exactly is the alternative being offered? Is the disagreement about direction or simply about who occupies Aso Rock? Another uncomfortable truth Nigerians must confront is this: regardless of political leaning, the scale of infrastructure renewal underway is difficult to ignore. China's transformation under Deng Xiaoping did not produce prosperity overnight.

Economic liberalisation first brought disruption before unleashing one of history's greatest economic expansions. India's 1991 reforms equally came with hardship before decades of accelerated growth followed. Even Eastern European economies endured painful transitions before long-term stability emerged. This does not excuse government from criticism.

Nigerians have every right to question inflation, implementation failures, weak safety nets, and the pace of relief measures. But criticism must also be intellectually honest. Citizens must distinguish between hardship caused by reform and the accumulated consequences of decades of postponed decisions. The question should not simply be: "Are Nigerians suffering?

" Clearly, many are. The deeper question is: "What realistic alternative exists?

" Curiously, many presidential aspirants seeking to replace Tinubu are not openly campaigning to reverse the central pillars of his reforms. None advocates for restoring fuel subsidy. None proposes returning to a tightly controlled forex regime. None suggests halting rail expansion, airport modernisation, or major infrastructure renewal.

For decades, poor roads remained one of Nigeria's most persistent complaints. Governments promised transformation, but few pursued infrastructure ambitious enough to reshape economic activity





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Nigeria Elections Tinubu Reforms Infrastructure Competence Ethnic Voting Economic Liberalisation

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