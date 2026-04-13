Beyond the Walls: Infrastructure, Environment, and the Realities of Education in Ajegunle

This article reflects on the importance of infrastructure in education while acknowledging the complex socio-economic realities that students face, particularly in communities like Ajegunle. It shares the personal memories of a student who grew up in Ajegunle and the impact of improved school facilities and the interplay between the educational environment and the challenging realities outside the school gates.

I still remember the first time I held a test tube and how strange it felt that something so ordinary elsewhere could feel like a breakthrough where I was. It happened inside the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle during a period when the state government under Babatunde Fashola had begun renovating public schools. Before then, science practicals were mostly theoretical, something you imagined rather than experienced.

Then, suddenly, there were laboratories, there were textbooks, and there was a sense, however brief, that the system could work for people like us. That memory came rushing back when I saw the recent commissioning of renovated schools in the same Tolu Complex by the current administration in Lagos State. The scale of that place has always been remarkable, with about 36 schools within one compound, 16 junior secondary schools, 15 senior secondary schools, and 5 primary schools, all packed into about 11.73 hectares of land and serving over 20,000 students. It is impossible to look at that and not acknowledge the importance of infrastructure, because buildings matter in ways that are both practical and symbolic. A proper classroom gives students dignity. A functioning laboratory gives them exposure. A renovated environment sends a message that someone, somewhere, is paying attention. But the longer you think about it, the harder it becomes to ignore the other things that exist beyond those walls. Ajegunle has always existed in two realities at once, and anyone who has lived there does not need it explained. I know this because I am from there. I was born in that community, had both my primary and secondary education there, and I still return often because my family and closest friends remain rooted in that same place. Ajegunle is not just somewhere I passed through. It is home, and I carry it with a certain pride. Yes, I am a proud son of AJ City. On one hand, it is a place of energy and resilience, known for producing talent that cuts across music, sports, and street culture, a place where people learn early how to survive and adapt. On the other hand, it is a community shaped by years of uneven development, where overcrowding, poor drainage, and limited infrastructure are not occasional problems but everyday realities. These two sides exist side by side, and they shape the experience of every student who passes through Tolu Complex. When the governor arrived to commission renovated buildings, what he saw inside the school compound was only part of the story. Outside those gates are streets that flood when it rains, homes where multiple families share limited space, and environments where basic services are often unreliable. These are not abstract issues. These are the conditions that students return to every afternoon. It is difficult to separate education from the environment, no matter how much we try to treat schools as isolated spaces. A student who sits in a well-painted classroom during the day but studies at night in a crowded room without electricity is navigating two different worlds. A student who learns about opportunity in school but steps back into an environment defined by scarcity carries a tension that no renovation can resolve on its own. This is why infrastructure, while important, is never enough. For many children around the age of 15 or 16, school is not always the most compelling option, even when facilities have improved, and the environment looks better. It is a difficult reality to admit, especially in conversations that focus on investment in education, but it reflects the lived experience of many young people growing up in places like Ajegunle, where the issue is rarely a lack of value for education but the constant pressure of survival competing with it. Young people risk their lives by hiding in ships in desperate attempts to leave the country in search of a better life. The story, titled Desperate for a better life, Nigerian stowaways risk perilous journey in the sea, was not something I encountered from a distance. It was rooted in memory. I knew what that desperation looked like long before I had the words to describe it. Back then, the idea of leaving, of escaping, of finding something beyond the limits of your immediate environment, was not abstract. It showed up in conversations, in rumours, in stories of people who had made it out. For some, the sea became a symbol of possibility, even when it was clearly dangerous. Looking back now, it is easier to understand what was really happening. Poverty was shaping decisions in ways that were not always obvious. When the situation at home is difficult, when income is unstable, when opportunities feel distant, school can begin to lose its pull. It does not matter how good the buildings are if the realities outside them remain unchanged. The author, reflecting on their time in Ajegunle and the recent renovation of the Tolu Schools Complex, emphasizes the importance of infrastructure in education while simultaneously acknowledging the complex socio-economic realities that students face. The author, who grew up in Ajegunle, shares personal memories of the impact of improved school facilities, particularly the introduction of science laboratories. However, the author cautions that infrastructure alone is insufficient to address the challenges faced by students in the community. The author illustrates the two realities of Ajegunle, where resilience and vibrancy co-exist with overcrowding, poor infrastructure and poverty, and how these conditions impact education and the choices young people make, including the desperation to leave the country. The author highlights the need for a more holistic approach to address the root causes of these challenges by providing basic necessities, creating more opportunities and stabilizing incomes to motivate students and make education more desirable





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Education Infrastructure Ajegunle Poverty Socio-Economic Challenges

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