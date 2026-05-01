Beyond Subsidy Removal: Why Nigeria’s Borrowing Persists Despite Fiscal Relief

Despite the removal of fuel subsidies, Nigeria continues to rely on borrowing due to structural fiscal challenges. This analysis explores why subsidy elimination alone has not reduced the country’s debt burden and examines the need for strategic borrowing to fund long-term infrastructure and development.

Nigeria ’s fiscal challenges extend far beyond the recent removal of fuel subsidies, as the country continues to grapple with structural financial constraints and the need for sustained borrowing.

While the elimination of subsidies has alleviated some fiscal pressure, it has not fundamentally altered Nigeria’s reliance on debt to fund critical expenditures. The subsidy was largely financed through borrowing, meaning the country was essentially using debt to cover consumption rather than investment. This dynamic mirrors the situation of an individual who borrows to pay rent but remains without a home, still burdened by debt and interest obligations.

The removal of subsidies has provided temporary relief, but the underlying issue—insufficient revenue relative to national needs—persists. Nigeria’s debt stock remains substantial, and interest payments continue to strain the budget.

Moreover, government revenues, despite recent improvements, are still inadequate to cover essential obligations such as salaries, security, social services, and capital expenditures. The real challenge lies in converting fiscal relief into sustainable growth, ensuring that borrowed funds are directed toward productive investments rather than mere consumption. The debate should shift from whether Nigeria should borrow to how borrowed funds can be used to build long-term assets, such as infrastructure, that will drive economic development.

Without such investments, the country risks remaining dependent on debt, merely shifting the burden rather than addressing the root causes of its financial strain. The path forward requires disciplined fiscal management, strategic borrowing for asset creation, and a focus on outcomes that enhance productivity and accountability. Until these conditions are met, Nigeria will continue to face the paradox of reduced subsidies but persistent borrowing





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