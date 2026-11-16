Beyoncé has become the first artist in Grammy history to receive 100 career nominations, earning a nod for Best R&B Solo Performance for Morning Dew (Donk) at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

American singer Beyoncé has become the first artiste in Grammy Awards history to receive 100 career nominations, extending her record as the most-nominated artiste in the award's history.

The milestone came with the announcement of the nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16, 2026, following her nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her song 'Morning Dew (Donk)'. The latest recognition takes Beyoncé's nomination tally to 100, further widening her lead over other artistes, including her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who previously held the record alongside her.

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Beyonce Holds Record for Grammy Wins

Despite receiving only one nomination for the 2027 edition, Beyoncé remains the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with 35 wins. Beyoncé entered the Grammy nominations list in 2000 as a member of Destiny's Child, earning nominations for 'Bills, Bills, Bills' in the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals categories. She subsequently built a record-breaking career across several genres, including R&B, pop, dance and electronic music, and country.

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Her latest nomination is for 'Morning Dew (Donk)', a previously unreleased recording from the sessions for her second studio album, 'B'Day,' released in 2006. The song was released on July 4, 2026, ahead of the album's 20th anniversary, and later featured on its deluxe anniversary edition. Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams produced the track, which was written by the singer alongside Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon.

Other nominees in the Best R&B Solo Performance category are Kehlani for 'Out the Window', Victoria Monét for 'Let Me', Jill Scott for 'Pressha' and Tems for 'What You Need'. The nomination adds another milestone to Beyoncé's Grammy record, having previously received 11 nominations for her album, 'Cowboy Carter,' at the 2025 ceremony.

Beyonce Surpasses Georg Solti Record

She broke the record in 2023 after winning four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards, taking her total to 32 and surpassing the previous record of 31 held by classical conductor Georg Solti. She added three more awards in 2025. At the 67th Grammy Awards in 2025, Beyoncé also won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for 'Cowboy Carter,' becoming the first Black woman to win the latter category.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to hold on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.