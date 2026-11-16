Beyoncé Becomes First Artist in Grammy History With 100 Nominations

Beyoncé becomes the first artiste in Grammy history to reach 100 nominations, with a Best R&B Solo Performance nod for her 2026 single Morning Dew.

American singer and songwriter Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has become the first artiste in Grammy history to earn 100 nominations. The milestone came with the announcement of this year's nominees, in which Beyoncé received a nod in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for her 2026 single ' Morning Dew (Donk)'. The 35-time Grammy winner is already the most-decorated artiste in the awards' history.

The nomination places Beyoncé at the center of the Grammy Awards' record books, extending a career that has produced more Grammy honours than any other performer. The announcement underscores how a single released in mid-2026 can still shape a major awards conversation.

Also read Makinde's 100 aides defect in four months

How Morning Dew Was Released and Written

Beyoncé surprise-released 'Morning Dew (Donk)' on July 4, 2026. The track blends smooth R&B vocals with contemporary pop production, giving the song a sound that sits between two genres.

The song was written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, among others. Its writing credits show a collaborative process involving several well-known songwriters and producers.

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Later, 'Morning Dew (Donk)' was included as a single on the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Beyoncé's second studio album, B'Day. That album was originally released on her birthday in September, and the deluxe edition is tied to the same date.

The release also launched a 60-day countdown to Beyoncé's September 4 birthday and the release of the anniversary album. The countdown turned the single into a scheduled lead-up to the deluxe edition rather than a standalone release.

Jay-Z Remix and Sampled Classics

On August 4, Beyoncé released a remix of the song featuring her husband, Jay-Z. The remix reworked the track's smooth tempo into a hard-hitting beat, changing the mood of the original version.

The remix samples three recordings: Soulja Boy's 'Donk', Sheck Wes' 'Mo Bamba' and The Isley Brothers' classic 'Between the Sheets'. Combining these samples links the song to hip-hop, trap and soul traditions in a single track.

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What the Nomination Means Going Forward

For Beyoncé, the 100th nomination adds a new benchmark to a record-setting career. It also keeps the Best R&B Solo Performance category in focus, as the song competes alongside other nominees in that field.

For listeners, the September 4 date marks the next scheduled milestone, when the B'Day 20th anniversary deluxe edition is set to arrive. Fans following the countdown can track the remaining days until that release.