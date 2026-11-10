Bet9ja Foundation Donates N2 Million to Four Charities at Legends Football Carnival

The Bet9ja Foundation donated N2 million to four charitable organisations through its Celebrity Football Competition at the 2026 Bet9ja Legends Football Carnival held on November 8, 2026, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The Bet9ja Foundation donated N2 million to four charitable organisations through its Celebrity Football Competition at the 2026 Bet9ja Legends Football Carnival. The event was held on November 8, 2026, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The initiative brought together sports, entertainment and philanthropy. It demonstrated how the excitement of football can be channelled into meaningful support for organisations working to improve lives and strengthen communities. At the heart of the initiative were four celebrity-led teams. Each team represented a charitable organisation aligned with the Foundation's commitment to making a difference.

Also read Nigeria's Golden Generation Legends Return to Lagos for Charity Match

Celebrity Teams Win Donations for Charities

The teams competed not just for victory, but also for the opportunity to support causes addressing important social and healthcare needs. Donations were awarded according to their final standings. In a thrilling contest, Teddy A FC emerged champions and secured N1 million for Pearl Foundation. Pearl Foundation is an organisation focused on mental health awareness and education.

Yerike FC finished second and earned N500,000 for Medirich Africa. Medirich Africa is a nonprofit health initiative committed to bridging healthcare gaps in underserved African communities. Sheggz FC placed third and won N250,000 for Mary Helping Hands Foundation. The foundation works to restore hope through free medical outreaches and compassionate healthcare support.

Advertisement

Charles Okocha FC finished fourth and also secured N250,000 for Hope Assured Kidney Foundation. The organisation is dedicated to supporting kidney dialysis and raising awareness about kidney diseases. Beyond the financial contributions, the initiative reinforces the importance of supporting organisations working on the frontlines of critical social and healthcare challenges. By giving celebrity teams a cause to champion, the Foundation extended the influence of sports and entertainment beyond the pitch.

Football Icons Join Heritage Celebration

It turned a shared experience into an opportunity to support meaningful change. The charity competition was part of a wider celebration of African football heritage, entertainment and culture. It was organised by TopTier Sports Management in collaboration with Bet9ja and CANEX. The Legends Football Game featured Nigerian icons Jay-Jay Okocha, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George and Victor Ikpeba.

African stars Samuel Kuffour, Alex Song, Salomon Kalou, Didier Zokora, El-Hadji Diouf and Stephen Appiah also took part. Nigeria Legends secured a 2-1 victory over Africa Legends, celebrating the legacy of African football. A representative of the Bet9ja Foundation said: At Bet9ja Foundation, we believe that transforming lives requires more than good intentions; it requires creating opportunities and taking meaningful action.

The Celebrity Football Competition allowed us to bring together the influence of sports and entertainment in support of organisations doing important work in our communities. Each charity represented a cause that deserves attention and support, and we are proud to contribute to their efforts. For us, the real victory is knowing that beyond the excitement of the game, these moments can help make a difference in people's lives.

Advertisement

Foundation Advances Mission Across Nigeria

Through initiatives that connect sports, entertainment and community development, the Bet9ja Foundation continues to advance its mission of transforming lives. It creates opportunities, supports meaningful causes and contributes to stronger communities across Nigeria. Bet9ja Foundation is a philanthropic organisation committed to improving lives and creating opportunities for people and communities across Nigeria. Through programmes focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, sports, and community development, the Foundation works to address real needs and support lasting progress.

Driven by the belief that opportunity can transform lives, Bet9ja Foundation continues to invest in initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and make a meaningful difference where it matters most.