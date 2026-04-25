Berom Youths Reject 'Militia' Label, Issue Ultimatum to MACBAN

The Berom Youth Defenders have strongly condemned accusations by MACBAN labeling Berom youths as 'militias,' issuing a 72-hour ultimatum for retraction or face legal action. The dispute arises from claims of attacks on herders and cattle poisoning in Plateau State.

The Berom Youth Defenders ( BYD ), a youth organization representing the Berom ethnic group in Plateau State , Nigeria, has vehemently rejected accusations leveled by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) that Berom youths are operating as ' Berom Militia s.

' The BYD has issued a stern 72-hour ultimatum to MACBAN, demanding a full retraction of the label or facing legal action. This dispute stems from a statement released by the Plateau State chapter of MACBAN, condemning alleged attacks on herders and the poisoning of their cattle. MACBAN specifically attributed these acts to groups they identified as 'Berom Militias,' claiming these groups were responsible for attacks and cattle rustling, particularly in the Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

The BYD, in a strongly worded counter-statement released by its Interim Chairman, Patrick Dauda, expressed deep dissatisfaction with MACBAN’s characterization of Berom youths as militias. Dauda emphasized the complete lack of credible evidence supporting MACBAN’s claims of attacks or cattle poisoning perpetrated by Berom youths.

He further asserted that MACBAN, along with other groups like the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), consistently resorts to such allegations as a preemptive tactic whenever Fulani bandits are preparing to launch attacks on local communities. The BYD believes this is a deliberate strategy to deflect blame and create a false narrative. Dauda stated that the Berom community has become acutely aware of this pattern of behavior and will no longer be misled by it.

The organization views the accusations as a dangerous and irresponsible attempt to incite conflict and demonize the Berom people. The BYD is committed to protecting the reputation and well-being of its youth and will not tolerate baseless accusations that threaten their safety and security. The BYD’s statement directly addresses Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the Plateau State Chairman of MACBAN, referencing his initial allegations. It firmly denies the existence of any organized 'Berom Militias' within Berom communities or local government areas.

The organization accuses MACBAN of employing a predictable strategy of blaming others to justify the actions of bandits and terrorists. The ultimatum issued by the BYD is clear and uncompromising: MACBAN, GAFDAN, and other affiliated Fulani groups must retract the 'Berom Militias' label within 72 hours. Failure to comply will result in the BYD pursuing legal recourse to defend the reputation of Berom youths and seek redress for the damaging allegations.

The organization is prepared to present evidence in court to refute MACBAN’s claims and demonstrate the falsity of the accusations. This situation highlights the ongoing tensions between pastoralist and farming communities in Plateau State, and the potential for inflammatory rhetoric to escalate conflict. The BYD’s response underscores its determination to protect its community and challenge what it perceives as a biased and harmful narrative being propagated by MACBAN





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Berom MACBAN Plateau State Militia Ultimatum Conflict Herdsmen Youth BYD GAFDAN

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