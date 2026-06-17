Bernardo Silva Joins Real Madrid on Two-Year Deal After Manchester City Departure

Real Madrid has signed Portugal international Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract following his departure from Manchester City. Silva, 31, leaves City after nine successful seasons where he made 459 appearances, scored 76 goals, and won 15 major trophies, including four consecutive Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League. The move comes as Real Madrid, under newly re-elected president Florentino Perez and coach Jose Mourinho, strengthens its squad with additional signings like Marc Cucurella and potential targets Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a two-year deal with Real Madrid , the La Liga giants announced Wednesday. Silva had left Manchester City after nine trophy-laden years when the 31-year-old's contract expired at the end of last season.

Silva made 459 appearances for City in total, scoring 76 goals, since joining from Monaco in 2017. He has won 15 major trophies with the club, including four successive Premier League titles from 2021-2024, the treble featuring the Champions League in 2023 and all four domestic trophies in the 2018/19 season. After failing to win major trophies for two consecutive seasons, newly re-elected Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.

On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($63.8 million). Los Blancos are set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have also been linked with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries





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Bernardo Silva Real Madrid Manchester City Transfer La Liga Jose Mourinho Florentino Perez

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