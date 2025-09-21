Benue State Plunged into Mourning as Attacks Claim Sixteen Lives

Multiple attacks across Benue State resulted in the deaths of at least sixteen people in Makurdi and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas. The incidents, including an attack on villages near an IDP camp and a joint security operation, have led to protests and calls for increased security.

Yesterday witnessed a surge of violence across Benue State , claiming the lives of at least sixteen individuals in separate attacks. Makurdi and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas were the primary targets, leaving communities reeling from the sudden loss of life and raising concerns about the escalating insecurity plaguing the region.

The attacks, which unfolded in distinct but equally devastating scenarios, have triggered widespread outrage and calls for urgent action from security agencies and government authorities. The scale and nature of the assaults underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to address the underlying causes of the conflict and protect vulnerable populations.\In Makurdi, the attacks targeted villages situated near the Abagena Mega IDPs camp, a location that has been persistently vulnerable to assaults by herders. The attacks, occurring between 4:00 am and 5:30 am, claimed the lives of six individuals in the Abagena and Asom communities. The assailants launched their attacks with ruthless efficiency, firing indiscriminately and targeting anyone attempting to escape. This resulted in tragic loss of life, leaving the affected communities in a state of shock and grief. The aftermath of the violence saw a massive protest as residents blocked the critical Makurdi–Lafia–Abuja highway, using the bodies of the victims to express their anger and frustration. This action caused significant disruption, stranding numerous commuters and further highlighting the impact of the crisis. Community leader Targema Unande voiced profound concern, noting that such attacks have become a regular occurrence and appealed to the security agencies to offer better protection for the peasant farmers. The unfolding events highlight the increasing vulnerability of rural communities, emphasizing the necessity for robust security measures to prevent future tragedies and bring perpetrators to justice.\Further north, in Katsina Ala, a joint clearance operation turned disastrous, resulting in the deaths of approximately ten security personnel. The operation, conducted around the Agu Centre general area in Mbatula/Mberev ward, near the border with Taraba State, was met with fierce resistance. According to Justine Shaku, the Council Chairman, the security forces encountered armed militias, Fulani marauders, and suspected mercenaries. The confrontation led to the deaths of over ten security personnel, with only two bodies initially recovered. The attackers also destroyed vehicles and seized motorcycles, further hampering the efforts of the remaining security personnel. Reinforcements have been deployed to the area to recover the remaining bodies and to apprehend the perpetrators. This incident underscored the dangers faced by security forces as they attempt to maintain order in the region. The coordinated nature of the attacks, coupled with the apparent sophistication of the opposition, point to the existence of organized criminal elements who threaten peace and security in Benue State. The authorities face a challenging task as they try to investigate these attacks, bring the perpetrators to justice and provide security to residents





