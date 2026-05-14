Benue State Local Government Workers Launch Massive Warning Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Crisis

Employees across all 23 local government councils in Benue State have commenced a two-week strike to protest unpaid salaries, pension arrears, and stalled promotions under the current administration.

The local government administration in Benue State has plummeted into a state of total paralysis as employees across the entirety of the twenty-three local government councils embarked on a comprehensive two-week warning strike.

This industrial action, which officially commenced on Thursday, May 14, 2026, represents a critical breaking point for thousands of workers who have long endured a series of systemic failures regarding their basic welfare and professional advancement. The strike was triggered by a profound sense of abandonment felt by the workforce, who claim that the administration led by Governor Hyacinth Alia has consistently ignored their pleas for fair treatment and the fulfillment of basic contractual obligations.

The resulting lockdown of the third tier of government is expected to halt essential services, leaving rural communities without the necessary administrative support they rely on for daily governance. The road to this confrontation was paved with numerous attempts at peaceful resolution and diplomatic engagement.

The Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, known as NULGE, had previously issued a strict fourteen-day ultimatum to the state government, followed by an additional seven working days of grace to allow for a meaningful response. Despite these efforts, the union asserts that the government remained adamant and stubbornly indifferent to the plight of the workers.

In a formal notification dated May 13, 2026, signed by State President Joshua Adah Adiniya and State Secretary Aseneshi Musa Yusuf, the union expressed deep regret that all channels of dialogue had been exhausted without success. The leadership of NULGE emphasized that the decision to strike was not taken lightly but was a necessary response to a government that had effectively shut its doors to the very people tasked with implementing state policies at the grassroots level.

The grievances fueling this unrest are multifaceted and deeply ingrained in the state's current financial management. At the forefront of the demands is the immediate payment of salary arrears for the months of March and April 2026, which have left many employees unable to meet their basic household needs or pay for their children's education.

Furthermore, the union is demanding the urgent execution of overdue promotions, arguing that the stagnation of career growth has demoralized the workforce and created a culture of inefficiency. A particularly contentious issue is the remittance of funds to BEPCON, as unresolved pension issues have left retired workers in a precarious state of poverty, while current employees fear for their own future security.

Additionally, the union is calling for the reinstatement of workers who were disengaged between 2011 and 2012, alongside the payment of all outstanding salaries accumulated over the years. The scale of this operation is unprecedented, as NULGE has mandated a total stay-at-home order for all members across the twenty-three local government areas.

By describing the action as a total lockdown, the union is sending a clear message that the third tier of government cannot function without the cooperation and financial stability of its workforce. To ensure that the authorities were fully aware of the legality and scope of the action, copies of the strike notice were distributed to local government chairmen, divisional police officers, and the heads of the Department of State Services within the councils.

The Nigeria Labour Congress was also brought into the loop, signaling a potential escalation if the state government does not move swiftly to address the grievances. As the two-week warning period begins, the atmosphere in Benue State remains tense. The workers feel they have been pushed to the wall, with no other recourse but to withdraw their services entirely.

The union has made it clear that this is merely a warning, and if the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia fails to provide a concrete roadmap for the settlement of these arrears and the resolution of the pension crisis, the strike could transition into a full-scale, indefinite industrial action. The socio-economic implications of such a move would be devastating, potentially crippling the state's ability to maintain order and provide basic amenities at the local level.

The eyes of the public and the international community are now on the governor's office to see whether a compromise can be reached or if the state will continue to drift toward a total administrative collapse





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