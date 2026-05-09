Benue State Labour Party Boost: Former APC Governor Aspirant Dr. Terwase Matthias Byuan Defeats to Join the Party

Dr. Terwase Matthias Byuan, a former governorship aspirant of the APC in Benue State, has defected to the Labour Party, LP, after serving as a top finance official under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Byuan’s defection was described as a major boost for the Labour Party, as his experience and commitment to public service would strengthen the party’s structure and grassroots mobilization in the state.

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress , APC , Dr. Terwase Matthias Byuan , has defected to the Labour Party , LP. Byuan, who served as Executive Director, Finance at the Federal Housing Authority , FHA , under the administration of President Bola Tinubu , resigned from the APC and joined the Labour Party in Benue State.

The development was announced on Friday by the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese. Byuan’s defection was described as a major boost for the Labour Party, with Agbese stating that Byuan’s experience and commitment to public service would strengthen the party’s structure and grassroots mobilization in the state. Agbese expressed confidence that Byuan’s entry into the party would contribute significantly to the advancement of the Labour Party’s vision in Benue State





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Dr. Terwase Matthias Byuan All Progressives Congress APC Labour Party LP Federal Housing Authority FHA President Bola Tinubu Grassroots Mobilization Political Defection Political Development

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