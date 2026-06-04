Benue State Governor Announces Subsidised Fertiliser Rate for Farmers

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has announced that farmers in the state will purchase fertiliser at a subsidised rate of N28,000 per bag as part of efforts to boost agricultural production.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia , has announced that farmers in the state will purchase fertiliser at a subsidised rate of N28,000 per bag as part of efforts to boost agricultural production .

Alia made the announcement on Thursday during the launch of the 2026 fertiliser and farm inputs sales and distribution exercise in the state. The governor said his administration would pay the balance of N28,000 on each bag of fertiliser to ease the burden on farmers ahead of the farming season. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to developing a modern and commercially viable agricultural sector capable of creating jobs, reducing poverty and driving economic growth.

According to him, the state government will continue to invest in critical agricultural infrastructure, including rural roads, irrigation facilities and water management systems to support year-round farming. Alia also said the government would encourage agro-processing and value-addition programmes aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving farmers' incomes. To our hardworking farmers, let me assure you that your government stands firmly with you.

We recognise your sacrifices, appreciate your contributions, and remain committed to creating an enabling environment in which you can thrive. I encourage you to make the best use of the inputs being provided under this programme. I also urge you to cooperate with the relevant authorities and adhere strictly to the established guidelines to ensure the success of this exercise





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benue State Hyacinth Alia Fertiliser Agricultural Production Farmers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger State House of Assembly Approves Governor's Loan Request for Food Security InitiativeThe Niger State House of Assembly has approved a N20.4 billion loan facility for Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago's food security initiative, which includes the development of a large-scale irrigated farming project.

Read more »

Oyo State Teachers Union Meets Governor Over School Abductions and Security DemandsThe Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State met with Governor Seyi Makinde to discuss the ongoing strike and demands for the rescue of abducted students and teachers, as well as strengthening security in schools across the state.

Read more »

Gov Alia swears in Justice Christine Ende as Benue State High Court judgeThe Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has sworn in Justice Christine Ende as a judge of the Benue State High Court. The event took place

Read more »

Benue State Trains Marine Marshals to Combat Riverine InsecurityThe Benue State Government has begun training Marine Marshals to address insecurity in riverine areas, including attacks by armed herders and criminal elements. The initiative, part of Governor Hyacinth Alia's security strategy, involves patrol boats and intelligence gathering.

Read more »