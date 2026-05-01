Benue State Executive Chairmen De-Escalate Tensions Following Communal Clash

The Executive Chairmen of Oju and Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State have moved to de-escalate tensions following a communal clash between the Ukpute community in Oju LGA and the Adiko community in Obi LGA. The intervention led to the safe release of all abducted individuals, who have since been returned to their homes.

The Executive Chairmen of Oju and Obi Local Government Areas of Benue State have moved to de-escalate tensions following a communal clash between the Ukpute community in Oju LGA and the Adiko community in Obi LGA.

The Oju LGA Chairman, Hon. Ominyi Jackson Adah, and his Obi counterpart, Hon. Silas Odeh, visited the affected area of Ukpute in Ainu Ette after violence broke out earlier in the week. According to community sources, the crisis began on Monday after a woman from Ukpute was reportedly attacked and seriously injured while working on her farm.

The incident allegedly triggered a reprisal by youths from Ukpute, leading to the abduction of 19 persons. In response, the council chairmen mobilised security personnel, including military and police operatives, to restore order in the affected communities. The intervention, according to officials, resulted in the safe release of all abducted individuals, who have since been returned to their homes.

During the visit, both leaders appealed to residents to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful coexistence, warning against further reprisals that could deepen the crisis. Meanwhile, the Omi Ny'Igede Youth Wing Development Association (ONYWDA) Worldwide has called for urgent humanitarian assistance for victims affected by the clash. The group urged the Benue State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide relief materials and support to displaced families.

The association noted that many affected residents are in need of food, shelter, and medical care following the disruption caused by the violence. Communal clashes in parts of Benue State are often linked to disputes over land and boundaries, with authorities frequently calling for dialogue and early intervention to prevent escalation. Security agencies are maintaining a presence in the area to ensure sustained peace





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Benue State Communal Clash Ukpute Community Adiko Community Peaceful Coexistence

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