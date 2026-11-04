Benue State Bandit Attack Kills Four In Logo LGA Market Raid

Suspected bandits attack Abeda town in Benue state, killing four and injuring five on market day. This report details the victims, victim recovery, and calls for security intervention in Logo Local Government Area.

Suspected bandits launched a violent assault on Abeda town within the Gaambe-Tiev community of Logo Local Government Area in Benue state on Tuesday evening. The incident, which occurred during the weekly market day, resulted in the death of at least four residents and left five others with serious injuries requiring immediate hospital treatment.

Details Of The Tuesday Evening Attack

Security sources confirmed that the assailants invaded the area of Abeda Shitile, Mbavuur, and Gaambe-Tiev while civilians were gathered for trading activities. The attackers began shooting indiscriminately, targeting individuals as they were sighted in the vicinity of the market. Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Clement Kav, officially confirmed the severity of the incident to correspondents on Wednesday.

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Clement Kav stated that the violence resulted in four fatalities and five injuries. He provided the specific identities of those who lost their lives during the raid. The deceased were identified as Msoo Chan, Suurshater Iornumbe, Terkimbi Ikyereve, and Pastor Terungwa Hungwa. The community has been left in shock following the targeted killings in their midst.

The five individuals sustaining serious injuries are currently receiving medical care at the local hospital. Clement Kav listed the injured persons as Gangera Kumater Miracle, Helen Iortyom, Terungwa Tsetim, Kumater Awua, and Orkertyo Iortyom. The chairman noted that both male and female victims were among those wounded by the stray bullets and deliberate gunfire from the unknown perpetrators.

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Community Calls For Immediate Security Intervention

Residents of Abeda Shitile and neighboring communities have issued urgent appeals to relevant security agencies and government authorities. The community members demanded a swift investigation into the incident and the immediate apprehension of those responsible for the massacre. They expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity in the region.

The locals specifically called on the government to strengthen security presence in Abeda Shitile and surrounding areas. The attack has heightened fears among traders and residents who previously felt a sense of relative safety during market days. The community is demanding concrete measures to prevent further loss of lives and property in the Logo Local Government Area.

Recovery Of Abducted Mourners In Otukpo LGA

In a separate but related development concerning insecurity in Benue state, six abducted mourners reportedly regained their freedom after ransom was paid. The group had been kidnapped while transporting a corpse from Kano State to Benue for burial purposes. They were intercepted and abducted by suspected bandits along Adoka Road in Otukpo Local Government Area last Friday.

The victims were traveling with the body of a woman from Kano State to Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state. Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed to journalists that all six victims were released on Tuesday night. This development marks a brief respite from the ongoing kidnappings that have plagued the region.

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However, the Benue State Police Command has not yet officially verified the release of the mourners. DSP Orchia Peter Aondongu, the Public Relations Officer for the command, stated that he had not received detailed reports from security teams deployed to facilitate their release. He indicated that he would inform the public once accurate details were available from the field operations team.

Ongoing Security Challenges In The Region

The simultaneous reports of killings in Logo LGA and kidnappings in Otukpo LGA highlight the persistent security challenges facing Benue state. Security experts note that bandit groups continue to exploit the porous borders and rural communities to launch raids and abductions. The lack of robust security infrastructure in these areas has made it difficult for authorities to respond effectively to such threats.

Authorities are under pressure to deploy more personnel to strategic points in Benue state to deter future attacks. The residents of Logo Local Government Area and Otukpo Local Government Area are waiting for concrete actions from the state and federal governments to ensure their safety. The community remains vigilant and is calling for sustained efforts to root out the criminal elements responsible for these violent acts.