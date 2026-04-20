Benue State Authorities Rescue 18 Kidnapped Passengers and Arrest Seven Suspected Militia Members

All 18 passengers, including students heading for JAMB examinations, have been rescued by Benue State police after being abducted on the Makurdi-Otukpo road. Seven suspected militia herdsmen were arrested in the operation.

The Benue State Police Command has officially announced the successful rescue of all 18 passengers who were kidnapped from a Benue Links commuter bus along the volatile Makurdi–Otukpo highway last Wednesday. The operation, which concluded this past Sunday, marks a significant victory for local security forces who have been working tirelessly to combat the rise in criminal abductions across the region.

Among the rescued individuals were several students who were traveling to Otukpo specifically to sit for their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examinations. The recovery was described as a multifaceted mission involving various security agencies, including specialized tactical units deployed by the Inspector-General of Police. Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari, while briefing Governor Hyacinth Alia on the situation, explained that the mission followed a strategic approach. Initially, five of the passengers were released, and following intensive pressure on the kidnappers, the remaining 13 individuals were secured on Sunday morning. None of the victims sustained physical injuries during their time in captivity, a detail that the governor and police leadership described as a major relief for the families involved. Following the successful rescue operation, the police command confirmed that eight suspects are currently in custody. Investigations have linked seven of these individuals to militia herdsmen groups suspected of orchestrating the ambush. Commissioner Emenari stated that during the interrogation process, several victims were able to identify the suspects, providing crucial evidence for the prosecution. In response to these developments, the police have launched comprehensive clearance operations throughout the state. These tactical missions are focused on purging forest areas and rural hideouts where criminal syndicates often establish camps to stage their attacks. This directive, sanctioned by both the Inspector-General of Police and the state government, aims to dismantle the infrastructure of these kidnapping rings before they can strike again. The state authorities have emphasized that the pursuit of justice will continue until every individual connected to this abduction is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Governor Hyacinth Alia expressed deep concern regarding the frequency of kidnapping incidents in the state during his meeting with the rescued passengers. He commended the synergy between the police and the tactical teams, noting that the safe recovery of the students remains a top priority for his administration. Specifically addressing the academic impact of the incident, the Governor has appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to make special provisions for the affected candidates, requesting that a new date be scheduled for their examinations so that their future is not jeopardized by this ordeal. Beyond the immediate rescue, the government has directed the Commissioner for Health and Human Services to provide comprehensive medical evaluations and support to all the victims to ensure they recover from the trauma of the event. Governor Alia concluded his address by urging all residents of Benue State to act as eyes and ears for the security agencies, emphasizing that credible information remains the most effective tool in the ongoing fight against banditry and criminal activities within the state borders





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Benue State Kidnapping Rescue Governor Hyacinth Alia JAMB Candidates Police Operations

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