Benue Senator Condemns Killing of Residents, Vows Loyalty to PDP

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of several residents of Apa Local Government Area. He also reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating that he will remain in the party till tomorrow.

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of several residents of Apa Local Government Area, including a health worker, Ojama Emie, who was reportedly beheaded by armed attackers.

The incident occurred along the Ikobi-Olegogba road in Apa LGA, where Ojama was ambushed and killed by armed men. The assailants allegedly severed and took away his head. Other residents were also reportedly killed during the attack. Moro described the incident as heartbreaking and condemned the continued attacks on communities across Benue South.

He lamented the worsening security situation in Benue South, saying communities in the district remain under constant threat from armed assailants. Moro questioned why the killings have continued despite the presence of security agencies and called for urgent action from both the Benue State Government and relevant security authorities to halt the violence.

He stands in solidarity with the people of Ikobi and the entire Apa Local Government Area during the difficult period and urged government at all levels to prioritize the protection of lives and property. Moro stressed that residents deserve to live peacefully, sleep safely in their homes, and carry out their lawful activities without fear of attack.

He extended his condolences to the family of Ojama Emie and other victims of the incident, praying for the peaceful repose of their souls. In a related matter, Senator Moro has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating that he will remain in the party till tomorrow. He made this known in a statement issued through his Media Adviser, Emmanuel Eche'Ofun John.

The senator emphasized that he has no intention of leaving the PDP and will continue to work towards the progress and development of the party. He urged party members to remain loyal and committed to the party's ideals and objectives. The statement read in part, 'I'll never leave PDP, will be here till tomorrow. I am committed to the party and will continue to work towards its progress and development.

I urge all party members to remain loyal and committed to the party's ideals and objectives. We must work together to build a strong and united party that will continue to serve the people of Nigeria.





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Benue Senator Killing Of Residents PDP Loyalty Security Situation In Benue South

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