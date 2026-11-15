Benue Police Confirm Bus Abduction Near Ohimini With Driver Shot

Benue State Police Command confirms gunmen abducted six passengers and shot a driver near Ohimini on the Otukpo-Oweto Highway, with three victims rescued.

The Benue State Police Command has officially verified a violent armed attack on a commercial bus, resulting in the abduction of passengers and the shooting of a driver near the Oglewu area within the Ohimini Local Government Area. Command spokesperson DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu disclosed to Leadership newspaper that security operatives successfully rescued three of the abducted individuals following the incident.

The attack targeted a bus traveling from Enugu with a total of six passengers and one driver on board. According to DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu, all six passengers were initially taken hostage by the gunmen. However, police teams were rapidly deployed to the scene to facilitate the rescue of three of the victims, leaving three others still in the hands of the assailants.

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Incident Details And Rescue Operation

DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu confirmed that the driver of the vehicle sustained shooting injuries during the assault and was immediately transported to a hospital in Otukpo for medical treatment. The spokesperson emphasized that the security forces were actively engaged in efforts to secure the release of the three remaining abducted passengers who have not yet been freed.

A security source based in Otukpo provided additional context regarding the timeline of the event, stating that the incident occurred around 10pm on Saturday night. The source noted that the commercial vehicle was navigating the Otukpo-Oweto Highway with the intention of traveling to Abuja when it was intercepted by the armed group.

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Location Specifics And Highway Risks

The abduction took place in close proximity to the village of Oglewu, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ohimini Local Government Area in Benue State. The location is situated along a major transit route connecting the southeastern region to the federal capital territory, a corridor that has seen increased security concerns due to criminal activities.

Reports indicate that the gunmen successfully halted the vehicle and detained all passengers before the arrival of the rescue team. While the rescue of three individuals marks a partial success for the security operatives, the situation remains critical as the remaining three passengers are still missing and the driver is undergoing hospital care.

Ongoing Investigation And Security Response

Police authorities have not yet released the specific identities of the rescued passengers or the exact names of the individuals still held captive. The investigation is currently ongoing to determine the specific modus operandi of the armed group and to track their current movements with the remaining hostages.

DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu reiterated the commitment of the Benue State Police Command to resolving the crisis and ensuring the safe return of all abducted citizens. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities along the Otukpo-Oweto Highway to help locate the remaining victims and apprehend the suspects.