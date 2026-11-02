Gunmen abduct six mourners conveying corpse in Benue, demand N15m ransom

Six people transporting a woman's corpse from Kano to Okpoga in Benue State were kidnapped along Adoka Road on Friday. The kidnappers abandoned the corpse and are demanding N15 million for their release.

Six people conveying the corpse of a woman from Kano to Okpoga in Benue State were abducted by gunmen along Adoka Road on Friday, police and local officials have confirmed.

The victims, including the husband of the deceased and five of his friends, were travelling for the burial ceremony when their vehicle was intercepted at about 8 pm. The kidnappers abandoned the woman's corpse on the road and took the six people into the bush. As of Monday, the victims had not been released. A sympathiser who raised the alarm on social media said the kidnappers were demanding N15 million ransom.

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Local Government Chairman Confirms Incident

A family member of the victims confirmed the demand. The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with journalists on Monday, saying the driver of the vehicle was his friend. He said, Yes, it happened. Incidentally, the driver of the vehicle is my friend.

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This is the unfortunate incident we are seeing. It is really traumatic. Ogiri added, The kidnappers are demanding N15 million. But the security agencies are trying to track the kidnappers.

Also, our vigilantes and youths are not resting in their efforts to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued. The state command spokesperson, DSP Peter Aondongu, also confirmed the incident on Monday, saying it happened on Friday. He said, It's true; the incident happened on Friday, and our men are making efforts to rescue the victims. According to the police spokesperson, men have been mobilised to the scene and are working round the clock to rescue the victims unharmed.

Police Mobilise to Rescue Victims

The sympathiser said men of the Federal Road Safety Corps saw the abandoned body on the road on Saturday and took it to the police station in Adoka, while the police later deposited it in the mortuary. The Otukpo, Adoka and Ohimini axes have become notorious for kidnapping in recent times. On October 16, gunmen abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr.

John Otache, and seven others while they were returning from a village market along the Ugbokolo-Ajegbe-Awume Road before Ipiga Village in the Ohimini Local Government Area of the state. Residents have called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims and address the rising insecurity in the area.