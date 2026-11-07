Benue Police Command Cracks Down On Gboko-Zaki Biam Road Extortion

Benue State Police Command urges motorists to report extortion on Gboko-Zaki Biam Road. DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu and Commissioner Cletus Nwadiogbu denounce illegal checkpoints and corruption by security operatives.

Motorists traveling along the Gboko-Zaki Biam Road in Benue State are being urged by the Benue State Police Command to immediately report any security personnel involved in extortion. This official directive comes in response to widespread allegations that police and military operatives are illegally demanding money from commercial drivers at various checkpoints along the deteriorating highway.

Official Stance On Corruption And Harassment

Benue State Police Command spokesperson DSP Peter Orchia Aondongu addressed the allegations during an interview with LEADERSHIP newspaper on Saturday. He emphasized that the state's top law enforcement officer, Commissioner of Police Cletus Nwadiogbu, holds a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption and the harassment of civilians. Aondongu stated that the commissioner is highly against any corrupt practices that burden the traveling public.

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The spokesperson clarified the proper channels for reporting such incidents. Motorists should report any erring police officer who engages in corrupt practices on the highway directly to the Benue State Commissioner of Police. These reports must be submitted through the Public Relations Office (PPRO) to ensure they are logged and acted upon effectively.

Allegations Of Daily Extortion At Checkpoints

Drivers have recently accused security personnel of extorting commercial operators at multiple checkpoints along the Gboko-Zaki Biam Road. Despite the deplorable condition of the road, which creates a difficult environment for transport, drivers claim that security operatives stationed at these locations are demanding between N200 and N1,000 from vehicles. Drivers describe this practice as a daily financial burden that exacerbates the challenges of operating commercial transport in the region.

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A LEADERSHIP newspaper correspondent who recently traveled along the Gboko-Zaki Biam Road observed police and military personnel at checkpoints collecting money from commercial drivers. These collections occurred at successive roadblocks, confirming the widespread nature of the alleged illegal activities. The allegations persist despite existing regulations prohibiting such unauthorized revenue collection.

Police Order To Dismantle Illegal Roadblocks

The Benue State Police Command had previously issued a directive ordering the immediate dismantling of all illegal checkpoints and roadblocks across the state. This order was intended to curb unauthorized security presence and prevent extortion. However, reports indicate that the dismantling has not fully stopped the practice, as drivers continue to encounter and pay officers at these locations.

Aondongu reiterated that the command has established specific lines for people to report any officer misbehaving on the road. He urged motorists not to waste time in reporting erring officers, emphasizing that the system is in place to protect citizens from abuse of power. The police command aims to restore trust and ensure safe passage for all users of the Gboko-Zaki Biam Road.

Impact On Transport Sector And Public Safety

The alleged extortion has significant implications for the local economy and public safety. Commercial transport operators operate on thin margins, and the additional financial burden of N200 to N1,000 per vehicle can severely impact their livelihoods. Furthermore, the presence of unauthorized checkpoints often leads to traffic congestion and delays, affecting the timely delivery of goods and the movement of people.

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The Benue State Police Command is expected to intensify monitoring along the Gboko-Zaki Biam Road to enforce the dismantling of illegal checkpoints. Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement by providing evidence and testimony against officers engaging in corrupt practices. This collaborative effort is seen as crucial for eliminating extortion and ensuring that security personnel uphold the law rather than violating it.