Benue Police Arrest Seven Suspects in Otukpo Bus Kidnapping, Rescue Some Victims

Seven suspects have been apprehended by security operatives in Benue State in connection with a kidnapping incident involving a commercial bus in Otukpo. While some victims have been rescued, investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working to free the remaining abducted passengers. The police clarified misinformation regarding the victims' identities and urged public cooperation.

Security operatives in Benue State have announced a significant breakthrough in the recent kidnapping incident that occurred in Otukpo Local Government Area, leading to the apprehension of seven suspects. This development was officially confirmed on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, Udeme Edet, through a released statement. The abduction, which unfolded on Wednesday, involved an attack on a commercial bus operated by Benue Links Limited.

Reports indicate that the assailants waylaid the vehicle, subjected passengers to robbery, and subsequently forced several individuals into the bush. Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the precise number of individuals taken. While some sources suggest as many as 17 passengers were abducted, the police have officially stated that 14 persons were taken, with one individual managing to escape during the initial attack. The Force further elaborated that the apprehension of the seven suspects was a direct result of intelligence gathered during the ongoing operation, and these individuals are presently in police custody as investigations continue. The statement from the Command read, "The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a significant breakthrough following the kidnapping incident that occurred on 15th April, 2026 in Otukpo. Further intelligence gathered in the course of the operation led to the arrest of seven (7) suspects, who are currently in police custody while investigation is ongoing." The statement also confirmed that "The operation has led to the successful rescue of some of the victims, who are currently receiving medical attention." Addressing widespread speculation, the Command clarified a piece of misinformation circulating in some news outlets that falsely claimed the abducted individuals were students en route to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The police categorically refuted this assertion, stating, "The Command wishes to clarify misinformation circulating in some news media suggesting that the victims were part of a convoy conveying students to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Command states that this claim is incorrect, as the victims were not confirmed to be part of any organised UTME-bound student convoy but passengers in a Makurdi-bound bus." Despite the police's clarification, other reports persisted in suggesting that a significant number of the victims were indeed UTME candidates traveling for the examination, which commenced on Thursday. This particular UTME cycle has been notably plagued by substantial logistical complications. Many candidates have reported being assigned examination centers located at considerable distances from their residences, frequently in remote and difficult-to-find locations. This situation has ignited considerable public anger and drawn sharp criticism towards the examination board responsible for its organization. In response to the ongoing crisis, security agencies have intensified their efforts to facilitate the safe release of the remaining abducted passengers. Tactical and specialized anti-kidnapping units have been deployed to the affected area. The Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, has issued assurances to the residents, emphasizing that operations are actively underway to restore order and normalcy to the region. His statement conveyed, "The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and ensure the full restoration of peace and security in the affected area." Adding to the ongoing developments, authorities have confirmed that at least two of the abducted passengers have managed to escape, as extensive search and rescue operations continue. Preliminary police investigations are also pointing towards a potential breach of company regulations by the bus driver. He is reportedly being interrogated regarding allegations of traveling at night and picking up passengers outside of established protocols. The police are appealing to the public for their cooperation and assistance by providing credible information that could aid in the ongoing operations. "Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to official police hotlines. The Command further urges continued cooperation by providing credible and timely information to security agencies," the statement implored. Prominent opposition leader Peter Obi has strongly condemned the incident, articulating that it serves as a stark indicator of the escalating insecurity across the nation and a failure of governance. He accused authorities of prioritizing electoral concerns above the fundamental safety and security of their citizens. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain characterized the abduction of the individuals, including those believed to be students, as both deeply distressing and a symptom of a systemic breakdown within the fabric of governance. This unfortunate event has amplified widespread anxieties regarding the safety of travelers throughout Nigeria, particularly during periods of increased movement such as national examinations, when the volume of travel naturally escalens





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Benue State Otukpo Kidnapping Suspects Arrested Victim Rescue

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