The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State has successfully affirmed 37 consensus candidates for the state House of Assembly, including Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly. Dajoh defected from the All Progressives Congress and resigned as Speaker in August 2025 following a crisis that rocked the Assembly.

The immediate past Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh , and 36 others have been successfully affirmed as House of Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The former speaker, who had earlier withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly primary election, defected to the PDP. Dajoh personally resigned as Speaker of the state assembly in August 2025 following a crisis that rocked the Assembly, and was succeeded by Alfred Emberga.

Other successful candidates include Ayo Jeremiah Terungwa, Kwande East State Constituency; Igbaakaa Aondoakura James, Konshisha 1 State Constituency; Girgi Daniel Terlumun, Tiev State Constituency, Vandeikya; John Anthony Ikwulono, Agatu State Constituency; Ekirigwe Moses Adams, Oju 1 State Constituency; and Oragande Iveren Geoffrey, Katsina-Ala East State Constituency. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than Wonder, Click here to find out how it works (Be sure to ask for evidence of clients that have benefitted from this).

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Benue State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House Of Assembly Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh Speaker Of The State Assembly Alfred Emberga Past Speaker Dajoh's Defection Consensus Candidates House Assembly Election Ayo Jeremiah Terungwa Kwande East State Constituency Kwandha Aondoakura James Konshisha 1 State Constituency Bemsen Agugu Bernard Ayo Jeremiah Terungwa Kwande East State Constituency

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