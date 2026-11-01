Benue PDP Questions Unspent N19.18bn Education Funds Amid School Crisis

Benue PDP criticizes Governor Hyacinth Alia for failing to access N19.18bn UBEC funds, demanding accountability for deplorable public school conditions.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State has raised serious concerns regarding the deteriorating state of public schools, highlighting the existence of N19.18 billion in unspent intervention funds. This financial anomaly was revealed last week by the Universal Basic Education Commission, which disclosed that Benue State holds the highest amount of unspent education intervention funds among all states in Nigeria. The opposition party has strongly criticized the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia for its failure to access these critical resources despite the urgent necessity to improve public school infrastructure and enhance learning conditions across the entire state.

Alia Administration Accused Of Disconnect

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bright Antyo, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, described the development as a clear indictment of a government that has demonstrated an alarming disconnect between its public pronouncements and the harsh realities confronting ordinary residents. The statement emphasized that while children in other states are currently learning in upgraded school facilities following the unprecedented resources available to their governments due to fuel subsidy removal, the discovery that billions of naira earmarked for basic education in Benue State have remained unspent is nothing short of scandalous. The party argued that this negligence directly impacts the quality of education and the future prospects of Benue children.

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Demands For Financial Transparency

The party has formally demanded that the state government provide a detailed explanation of the various tranches of Universal Basic Education Commission intervention funds that have been released to it and why they have not been utilized within the appropriate period. They have also asked the government to disclose the specific projects that were approved for the funds, as well as the progress made towards their implementation. Furthermore, the inquiry seeks to determine whether the administration has provided the required counterpart funding and fulfilled all necessary conditions for accessing the intervention, which remains a critical requirement for utilizing these federal allocations.

Accountability For Public Funds

Additionally, the Peoples Democratic Party has called for an explanation regarding the whereabouts of the N19.18 billion and the measures put in place to ensure that every naira was accounted for and deployed for its intended purpose. They questioned why public schools across the state remain in poor condition despite the availability of substantial education intervention funds, suggesting a potential failure in governance and resource management. The party insists that such a massive sum should have resulted in visible improvements in the educational landscape of the state, which currently remains largely neglected.

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Call For Comprehensive Fund Breakdown

The party has further demanded that the state government publish a comprehensive breakdown of all UBEC funds received since the inception of the Alia administration. This breakdown must include counterpart contributions, approved projects, contracts awarded, payments made, and outstanding balances to ensure total transparency. The statement concluded with a stern reminder to Governor Alia that public funds are not political trophies to be displayed in government accounts but are resources entrusted to the government for the benefit of the people.

Education Must Take Priority

The final point of the statement emphasized that money appropriated for the education of Benue children must be put to work to ensure that Benue children have access to quality education. The opposition party is urging immediate action to utilize these unspent funds to address the critical infrastructure deficits in public schools. They believe that failing to do so is a disservice to the citizens of Benue State and undermines the potential for academic excellence and holistic development of the youth in the region.