Benue Links Denies Authorization for Bus Carrying Kidnapped UTME Candidates

Benue Links Nigeria Limited has issued a statement refuting claims that the driver of the bus involved in the abduction of 14 UTME candidates was authorized to operate the vehicle. The company states the driver acted without permission, violating company policy on nighttime travel due to security concerns. The driver is currently in police custody.

Benue Links Nigeria Limited has vehemently clarified that the driver responsible for the ill-fated journey carrying 14 abducted students, who were en route to sit for their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ) in Benue State, was operating without official authorization. The company's management has come forward to address the distressing incident, emphasizing that the driver’s actions contravened established protocols and directives. The admission seekers, along with other passengers, were tragically taken captive on Thursday while traveling from Makurdi to Otukpo in an 18-seater bus owned by Benue Links Motors. This event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the persistent security challenges faced by travelers in the region.

In response to the unfortunate occurrence, the management of Benue Links issued a formal statement through its Information Officer, Johnson Ehi Daniel. The statement unequivocally declared that the trip undertaken by the driver was unauthorized. The company further elaborated on its stringent operational guidelines, which include a standing directive explicitly prohibiting all company vehicles from undertaking journeys beyond 6:00 PM. This measure has been put in place as a precautionary step to mitigate risks associated with the prevailing security challenges in the area. However, Mr. Johnson detailed that the driver, in a clear act of insubordination and operating without the knowledge or approval of the management, removed the vehicle from the company’s premises. He then proceeded to pick up passengers and commenced the journey without fulfilling the necessary documentation or obtaining the required clearance, thereby putting the lives of everyone on board at significant risk. The negligence and disregard for company policy by the driver have been central to the company’s explanation of the incident.

The statement also confirmed the current status of the driver, who, by a twist of fate, managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers. He is presently in the custody of the Benue State Police Command. The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the abduction, including the driver's alleged unauthorized actions and his role in the events that transpired. The recovery of the students remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies and the community. This incident underscores the critical need for strict adherence to safety regulations and the consequences of individual actions that can jeopardize the well-being of many. Benue Links Nigeria Limited has pledged its full cooperation with the authorities in their ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and to bring those responsible for the crime to justice. The company's proactive clarification aims to address public concerns and to reaffirm its commitment to passenger safety, while also dissociating itself from the unauthorized actions of its employee.





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Benue Links Kidnapping UTME Bus Driver Security Breach

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