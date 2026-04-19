Benue Links Bus Abduction: All 18 Passengers Rescued, Seven Suspects Apprehended

A joint security operation in Benue State has successfully rescued all 18 passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus on April 15, 2026. Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, marking a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.

In a significant development that brings relief to numerous families, all 18 individuals who were abducted from a Benue Links bus on April 15, 2026, have been safely rescued. The successful operation was confirmed by state authorities, who announced the recovery of the victims following a coordinated and intensive security effort. The Commissioner of Police for Benue State , Ifeanyi Emenari, formally presented 15 of the freed passengers to Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday. This presentation served as a tangible confirmation of the successful conclusion to the harrowing ordeal faced by the abducted individuals.

The Commissioner of Police also revealed a crucial aspect of the investigation: the apprehension of seven individuals believed to be directly involved in the abduction. He described these arrests as a major breakthrough, achieved through diligent intelligence-led operations. The suspects are currently in custody, assisting with further investigations into the intricate network behind the crime. This development signals a strong commitment from law enforcement to not only rescue the victims but also to bring perpetrators to justice. The meticulous planning and execution of the rescue operation underscore the capabilities of the security forces operating in the region.

Further details emerging from the rescue efforts have shed light on the identities of some of the victims. It has been disclosed that eight of the rescued individuals were candidates preparing to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). These students were en route to Otukpo, a city in Benue State, when their journey was violently interrupted. This revelation notably contrasts with earlier statements from both the police and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which had initially suggested that no UTME candidates were among those taken. One of the rescued UTME candidates bravely recounted the harrowing experiences endured during their captivity. She described instances of physical abuse, including being beaten with a machete, and prolonged periods of starvation, lasting for three days. This testimony provides a stark and disturbing insight into the conditions faced by the hostages.

The incident that led to the abduction occurred last Wednesday when a group of armed individuals intercepted the state-owned Benue Links bus. The attack took place along the Benue Burnt Bricks route in Otukpo Local Government Area. The assailants proceeded to rob the passengers before forcibly taking several of them into the surrounding bush. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, security operatives launched a comprehensive search operation across the affected areas. This concerted effort led to the eventual rescue of some victims, while two others managed to escape from their captors. The scale of the operation and the determination of the security forces were instrumental in ensuring the safe return of all individuals who had been taken





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Benue Links Bus Abduction Passenger Rescue Suspect Arrests Benue State UTME Candidates

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