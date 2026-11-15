Benue Journalists Warn Against Ethnic Politics Ahead of Elections

The Benue Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists urges political actors to prioritize policy debates over identity-based rhetoric to ensure peace and democratic integrity in Benue State.

The Benue Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists issued a stern warning on Sunday regarding the growing toxicity in the political landscape of Benue State. The professional association, led by its President Dr Anule Emmanuel, declared that the strategic exploitation of ethnic, religious, and personal grievances for political gain poses a severe threat to the region's peaceful coexistence.

CBJ emphasized that such divisive tactics not only deepen societal fractures but also actively discourage voter participation. By prioritizing identity-based sentiments over substantive issues, political actors risk undermining the democratic foundation and long-term stability of the state.

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Core Call for Policy Over Personal Attacks

Dr Anule Emmanuel signed a formal statement instructing political parties, aspirants, and their supporters to redirect their campaigns toward constructive discourse. The group explicitly urged all candidates to frame the upcoming contest as a battle of ideas, leadership capacity, policy proposals, and comprehensive development plans.

The association maintained that political competition should fundamentally focus on the future of Benue State rather than the manipulation of identity markers to secure electoral advantage. This directive aims to elevate the quality of public debate and ensure that voters can make informed decisions based on merit and governance records.

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Stakeholder Responsibilities and Civic Restraint

Comprised primarily of journalists of Benue origin based in Abuja, the Benue Chapter observed that the state's increasingly charged political environment demands immediate restraint. The group highlighted the critical need for responsible public communication and unwavering respect for the diverse communities that constitute the state.

CBJ acknowledged that while political disagreements are an inevitable feature of any functioning democracy, they must be expressed within strict limits of civility, mutual respect, and the rule of law. The association stressed that those seeking public office must recognize that their words and actions carry consequences that extend far beyond the duration of election campaigns.

Combating Misinformation and Digital Hostility

A major focus of the statement was a caution against spreading unsubstantiated allegations, misinformation, and other messages designed to provoke hostility among communities. The group specifically urged political leaders to take active measures to discourage their supporters from using social media platforms to circulate divisive content or attack opponents.

CBJ warned that inflaming existing tensions through digital channels can have devastating effects on social cohesion. The association called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to play a proactive role in promoting tolerance and holding political actors accountable for the conduct of their campaigns.

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Media Ethics and Future Democratic Outlook

Regarding the role of the press, the association urged journalists to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, and balance. They resisted any attempts by political interests to co-opt media platforms for the spread of partisan narratives, reaffirming a commitment to professional journalism that serves the collective interest, peace, and development of Benue State.

The Benue Chapter concluded by stating that the strength of democracy lies in the ability of competing interests to engage in peaceful debate and accept the decision of the electorate. They asserted that the future development of the state must take precedence over individual political ambitions, ensuring a stable and prosperous environment for all residents.