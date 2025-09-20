Benue Governor's Aide Atu Terver Returns Safely After Abuja Abduction

Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Atu Terver, expresses gratitude after being abducted in Abuja and returning safely. He details the trauma, medical examination, and future live session about the incident. Authorities have yet to release information about the circumstances.

Atu Terver , the Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on Media Mobilization, has publicly expressed profound gratitude to his family, friends, and an extensive network of well-wishers following his recent abduction in Abuja and subsequent safe return. Terver's ordeal began on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, when he was reportedly taken captive. The harrowing experience culminated in his freedom on Friday, September 19th, 2025, after enduring two agonizing days in captivity.

In a heartfelt message shared on Saturday morning, Terver provided a poignant account of the trauma he endured throughout the ordeal, conveying his sincere thanks to all those who offered their prayers and actively campaigned for his release. He vividly described the experience, writing that “It wasn’t a funny experience,” and recounting the profoundly traumatizing thoughts that plagued him – the terrifying uncertainties of his fate and the potential devastating consequences for his family should the worst have transpired. The weight of these thoughts underscores the emotional toll the kidnapping undoubtedly inflicted. Terver’s immediate focus upon regaining his freedom was seeking medical attention. He was promptly transported to St. Christine’s Hospital in Abuja, where a team of doctors conducted a comprehensive examination to assess his physical condition. “There was no serious injury after the doctor’s examination,” Terver reported, providing reassurance about his physical well-being. He further disclosed that he adhered meticulously to medical advice, diligently taking all prescribed medications, and as a result, he is now reporting a significant improvement in his overall health. The ordeal, while traumatic, has strengthened his resolve and faith. He recognized the overwhelming outpouring of concern and support from well-wishers, expressing his deep appreciation for their solidarity during this challenging period. He has announced his intention to provide a more detailed and comprehensive account of the incident during a live session, hosted by the prominent activist Ukan Kurugh. This upcoming session promises to shed further light on the specifics of his abduction and captivity, as well as the events surrounding his release, potentially offering valuable insights into the situation.\The community’s collective relief and joy at Terver’s safe return have been palpable, reflected in the outpouring of support and well-wishes from numerous quarters. The incident, however, has also raised serious questions and concerns about security and the prevalence of such incidents. While the focus remains on Terver’s recovery and well-being, authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his abduction and to identify those responsible for the crime. The lack of official details regarding the abduction's specifics, including the identities or motives of the perpetrators, adds a layer of uncertainty, which has understandably fueled speculation and public anxiety. The investigation aims to establish the facts and bring those accountable to justice, ensuring the accountability of the individuals involved. The investigation will undoubtedly delve into various aspects, from the planning and execution of the abduction to the possible motives behind it. Furthermore, it will also aim to evaluate the security measures in place and identify potential vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the incident. This examination will encompass a review of surveillance systems, law enforcement protocols, and any intelligence-gathering capabilities that could have played a role in preventing or resolving the situation more effectively. The comprehensive assessment of the situation requires diligent data gathering, meticulous evidence evaluation, and collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and relevant stakeholders, aiming to restore confidence within the community and implement safety enhancements.\Terver's message also serves as a testament to the unwavering power of faith and resilience in the face of adversity. He expressed his profound belief in divine intervention and emphasized that the experience has further strengthened his convictions. “God is really wonderful, and this has convinced me even more that He still comes through for His children,” he stated, demonstrating his unwavering spiritual fortitude. This statement underscores the importance of faith in overcoming challenges and maintaining a sense of hope during difficult times. The impact of the incident reaches beyond the personal realm and reflects wider concerns about security in the region. It is important to remember that while Terver’s safe return is a moment of celebration, it is also a reminder of the urgent need for vigilance, robust security measures, and collaboration between law enforcement agencies, the government, and the public to address the challenges of security and security within the community. The focus should remain on preventing the recurrence of similar incidents by addressing the underlying issues and establishing comprehensive safety protocols to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The incident has sparked conversations around security protocols, intelligence gathering, and the need for a collective response, highlighting the significance of community and collective responsibility in ensuring safety. The authorities have the difficult tasks to protect individuals from such attacks and to foster an environment where the citizens will feel safe and secured. A collective response of support, safety and security should be undertaken





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abduction Benue State Atu Terver Security Abuja

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group decries incessant attacks on Benue border communityA group of people identified as Ezza Ezekuna Benue Development Association, which comprise all the natives of Ezza clan in Benue state, has called on both state governments for peace following incessant attacks on the border community.

Read more »

Benue Govt begs varsity workers to end strike actionThe Benue State Government has appealed to staff of the Moses Adasu University, Makurdi, MOAUM, to end their ongoing strike action to allow for a peaceful resolution of all contending issues.

Read more »

NiHSA warns of imminent flooding as Niger, Benue rivers reach peak levelsThe Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) has warned of imminent flooding in communities along rivers Niger and Benue as water levels in the rivers and their tributaries reach peak levels.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Resumes Duties After Six MonthsRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has returned to the Government House in Port Harcourt after a six-month absence, greeted by enthusiastic supporters. He addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude and promising a state broadcast. His return follows the lifting of the emergency rule imposed by President Tinubu.

Read more »

Blast at Benue School Injures Seven PupilsAn explosion at LGEA Primary School in Benue State, Nigeria, injured seven pupils after they interacted with an unidentified object. The incident, believed to be accidental, damaged part of the school building. Authorities, including the police and the Ministry of Education, are investigating and providing support to the injured children.

Read more »

Benue Villagers Block Highway to Protest Herdsmen KillingsVillagers from Achakpa community in Benue State blocked the Makurdi-Abuja highway to protest the killing of community members by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including a father and son and a choir master, with others abducted or missing. Protesters demanded justice and vowed to remain until their demands are met.

Read more »