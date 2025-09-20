Benue Governor's Aide, Atu Terver, Expresses Gratitude After Abuja Abduction

Atu Terver, the Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, has expressed his gratitude following his abduction in Abuja and subsequent safe return. He recounted the trauma, thanked supporters, and announced a live session to provide details.

Atu Terver , the Special Assistant to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on Media Mobilization , has shared his profound gratitude towards family, friends, and numerous well-wishers for their support following his recent abduction in Abuja and subsequent safe return. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, saw Terver held captive for two agonizing days before his eventual release on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The news of his kidnapping sent shockwaves through various circles, prompting widespread concern and an outpouring of support. Following his liberation, Terver took to social media on Saturday morning to express his heartfelt appreciation and to recount the harrowing experiences he endured during the ordeal. He described the captivity as a deeply traumatizing experience, filled with anxious thoughts about the potential consequences for himself and the future of his family. The uncertainty and fear of the unknown weighed heavily on his mind throughout his time in captivity, making the eventual return all the more significant and emotionally charged. Terver acknowledged the mental and emotional toll the experience had taken and how difficult it was to process the situation.\Upon his release, Terver was promptly taken to St. Christine’s Hospital in Abuja, where a comprehensive medical examination was conducted to assess his physical condition. Thankfully, the medical professionals reported no serious injuries, a fact that brought considerable relief to those who had been anxiously awaiting news of his well-being. He received the necessary medical attention, including prescribed medication and instructions to prioritize rest, allowing his body to recover from the trauma. The process of healing has been crucial, as Terver focused on following the medical advice to recuperate. He now reports feeling “much better,” a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the effectiveness of the medical care he received. Throughout the period of his captivity and the immediate aftermath, Terver was inundated with messages of concern and support from across the spectrum. He expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming flood of messages and calls he received from “well-meaning brothers and sisters” who demonstrated unwavering solidarity during his ordeal. The sheer volume of support served as a source of strength and comfort during a challenging time. He recognized the power of community and how important it was to feel a connection with people at this time.\Terver has announced his intention to provide a detailed account of the abduction and its circumstances during a live session hosted by activist Ukan Kurugh, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday. This is in response to the many requests and inquiries regarding the details of the experience. He promised to share the intricacies of the events to enlighten the public and to honor those who showed their support. He concluded his statement with a powerful expression of faith, acknowledging the intervention of a higher power. Terver's words, “God is really wonderful and this has convinced me more that He still comes through for His children,” reflect his strengthened faith and the belief that divine intervention played a role in his safe return. This statement resonates with the countless individuals who prayed for his release and underscores the importance of faith during times of adversity. His gratitude reflects not only his own experience but also a broader message of hope and resilience. The incident highlighted the importance of community, compassion, and the unwavering support of loved ones during times of crisis. Terver's ability to share his experience, express gratitude, and emerge with renewed faith is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. He is preparing to share his experience and provide an account that will give clarity to those who have many questions





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abduction Atu Terver Benue State Hyacinth Alia Abuja Kidnapping Media Mobilization

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group decries incessant attacks on Benue border communityA group of people identified as Ezza Ezekuna Benue Development Association, which comprise all the natives of Ezza clan in Benue state, has called on both state governments for peace following incessant attacks on the border community.

Read more »

Benue Govt begs varsity workers to end strike actionThe Benue State Government has appealed to staff of the Moses Adasu University, Makurdi, MOAUM, to end their ongoing strike action to allow for a peaceful resolution of all contending issues.

Read more »

NiHSA warns of imminent flooding as Niger, Benue rivers reach peak levelsThe Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA) has warned of imminent flooding in communities along rivers Niger and Benue as water levels in the rivers and their tributaries reach peak levels.

Read more »

Blast at Benue School Injures Seven PupilsAn explosion at LGEA Primary School in Benue State, Nigeria, injured seven pupils after they interacted with an unidentified object. The incident, believed to be accidental, damaged part of the school building. Authorities, including the police and the Ministry of Education, are investigating and providing support to the injured children.

Read more »

Benue Villagers Block Highway to Protest Herdsmen KillingsVillagers from Achakpa community in Benue State blocked the Makurdi-Abuja highway to protest the killing of community members by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of several individuals, including a father and son and a choir master, with others abducted or missing. Protesters demanded justice and vowed to remain until their demands are met.

Read more »

Benue Governor's Aide Atu Terver Returns Safely After Abuja AbductionSpecial Assistant to Benue State Governor, Atu Terver, expresses gratitude after being abducted in Abuja and returning safely. He details the trauma, medical examination, and future live session about the incident. Authorities have yet to release information about the circumstances.

Read more »