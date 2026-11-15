Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia Wins Governor of the Year at Sun Awards

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia receives Governor of the Year award at the 24th Sun Awards in Lagos for transforming the state through education and economic reforms.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has been named Governor of the Year, securing top honors at the 24th edition of The Sun Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos. The award serves as a significant acknowledgment of the administration's efforts to stabilize and improve governance within the state.

Alia Wins Governor of the Year Award

Tersoo Kula, chief press secretary to the governor, confirmed the achievement in an official statement released on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Governor Hyacinth Alia was honored alongside five other governors at the event held at the Eko Hotels and Suites. The recognition specifically highlighted the positive shift in Benue State's national image under his leadership. It marked a departure from previous years when the state was frequently associated with security challenges and instability.

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Major Reforms Recognized by Sun Awards

The official citation for Governor Hyacinth Alia detailed several concrete achievements implemented by his administration. Key accomplishments included the recruitment of 9,700 primary school teachers to address educational deficits. The government also established the Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology in Vandeikya. Furthermore, the administration revived moribund companies and launched new factories through the Benue Investment and Property Company.

Overcoming Historical Challenges in Benue

Tersoo Kula emphasized that these results were particularly notable given the severe challenges Governor Hyacinth Alia inherited. Upon assuming office, the state was burdened by significant salary arrears and dilapidated school infrastructure. The administration also faced the complex task of managing a large displaced population and completing abandoned projects. The shift from a state known for negative reasons to one celebrated for reforms represents a major administrative turnaround.

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Public Support Drives Political Momentum

The award citation linked the administrative success directly to the active support of Benue residents. Kula noted that public participation in governance and renewed confidence in the leadership is evident. This widespread endorsement provides strong momentum as the Hyacinth Alia administration prepares for upcoming re-election campaigns. The governor described the recognition as a vital incentive to continue fulfilling his responsibilities to the state.

Alia Dedicates Honor to Benue Constituents

While accepting the award, Governor Hyacinth Alia dedicated the honor to the diverse people of Benue. He specifically thanked farmers, teachers, health workers, traders, youths, and displaced persons for their continued support. Alia highlighted their belief in the state's recovery as a driving force behind the administration's policies. The recognition from The Sun Awards thus stands as a testament to both executive action and public resilience.