Benue Governor Hails Security Forces for Rescuing Abducted Passengers, Vows to Eradicate Crime

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has commended security agencies for the successful rescue of passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus, reaffirming his administration's commitment to tackling insecurity and announcing the arrest of seven suspects.

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State has lauded the swift and effective actions of security agencies in rescuing passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus on the Makurdi–Otukpo highway. Governor Alia reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to eradicating insecurity throughout the state during a reception for the freed victims at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Commissioner of Police and all operatives involved for their dedication and determination in ensuring the safe return of all abducted individuals. The governor detailed that the unfortunate incident transpired on April 15, around 8 p.m., along the Taraku–Otukpo stretch of the highway, and that security personnel immediately commenced relentless operations for the victims' release.

Governor Alia specifically commended the Commissioner of Police and the joint task force for their exemplary efforts, highlighting that similar successful rescue missions have been executed in other volatile areas like Katsina-Ala and Utonkon. He provided a clear account of the abduction, stating that 18 passengers were aboard the bus, and 15 were taken captive. Of these, one individual managed to escape on the same night as the abduction, another the following morning, and the remaining 13 were successfully rescued through the combined efforts of security forces and the active participation of local communities.

Significantly, eight of the rescued passengers were students en route to undertake their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. In response, Governor Alia pledged government support and appealed to JAMB to make special provisions for these candidates to ensure they do not miss their crucial examinations.

Adding to the positive outcome, Governor Alia announced the arrest of seven individuals suspected of involvement in the kidnapping, describing them as armed bandits currently held in police custody. He celebrated the robust collaboration between state and federal security apparatuses, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards any elements threatening the peace and tranquility of Benue State.

He emphatically stated that all criminal elements and their sanctuaries would be dismantled, asserting that Benue's reputation as a peaceful haven will be preserved. Furthermore, he mandated the State Ministry of Health to provide immediate medical attention to the rescued individuals at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and urged residents to continue their vital role in assisting security agencies by providing timely and accurate intelligence.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, corroborated the governor's announcement, confirming the complete freedom of all abducted passengers following highly coordinated rescue operations. He detailed that the successful mission was a testament to the collaborative spirit and joint efforts of the police, military, Department of State Services, Civil Defence, local vigilante groups, and other crucial stakeholders, acting under the direct guidance of the Inspector General of Police.

The commissioner explained that the final group of 13 victims was liberated in the early hours of Sunday after sustained strategic pressure was applied to the kidnappers within their forest hideouts. He also confirmed the apprehension of seven suspects linked to the crime, with ongoing investigations to apprehend any remaining accomplices.

The Commissioner assured the public that security forces have intensified their clearance operations in identified hotspots, including the Amla Forest and its environs, with the aim of dismantling criminal dens and bolstering security, especially with the approaching farming season. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of security agencies to continue joint operations to eradicate banditry and all forms of criminal activities across the state, promising a safe environment for all residents.





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Benue State Governor Alia Security Agencies Passenger Rescue Insecurity

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