The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to turn out in large numbers to vote for President Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

The Governor of Benue State , Hyacinth Alia , has called on members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the state to turn out in large numbers to vote for President Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election .

The governor made the call on Thursday after he was accredited during the gubernatorial direct primaries at RCM Primary School, Ihugh, the headquarters of Mbadede Council Ward. He said President Tinubu deserves re-election to consolidate on his developmental strides, including expanded infrastructure projects, renewed focus on economic reforms and investment attraction, efforts to boost job creation and improve security, and a commitment to strengthening governance.

Governor Alia also promised to engage aggrieved APC members and aspirants who lost contests for the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly to ensure they remain in the party and work together toward delivering victory for the APC in all elections. He expressed satisfaction with the turnout for the gubernatorial primary, describing it as a clear mandate from the people.

“I can assure you that by the time I am through with my eight years in office, Benue will become a state everyone would want to visit. “What you have seen is not even a quarter of what I have in store for the state. I started from ground zero and had to lay some very solid foundations,” he pledged.

Ebonyi will give 95% votes to Tinubu in 2027 presidential election – Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State, also expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the 2027 presidential election, stating that his state will give President Tinubu 95% of its votes. Governor Umahi attributed the confidence to the party’s efforts in addressing the needs of the people, including the provision of infrastructure and the creation of jobs.

He also praised the leadership of President Tinubu, saying that he has the capacity to deliver on his promises and take the country to the next level. Governor Umahi called on all APC members in Ebonyi State to work together to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 presidential election. He also expressed his support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying that he is the right candidate to lead the country forward.

The APC gubernatorial primary in Benue State was held on Thursday, with Governor Alia emerging as the party’s flag bearer. The primary was peaceful and successful, with all candidates participating and exercising their rights. Governor Alia expressed his gratitude to the people of Benue State for their support and promised to work tirelessly to deliver on his campaign promises.

He also pledged to engage with all stakeholders, including APC members and aspirants, to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 presidential election. The APC is confident of its chances in the 2027 presidential election, with many of its governors and leaders expressing their support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid. The party’s chances are also boosted by its efforts in addressing the needs of the people, including the provision of infrastructure and the creation of jobs.

The APC is committed to delivering victory for the party in all elections, including the 2027 presidential election. Governor Alia’s emergence as the party’s flag bearer in Benue State is a significant development, as it has boosted the party’s chances in the state. The APC is confident that it will win the 2027 presidential election, thanks to the support of its members and leaders, including Governor Alia and Governor Umahi.

The party’s efforts in addressing the needs of the people, including the provision of infrastructure and the creation of jobs, have also boosted its chances in the election. The APC is committed to delivering victory for the party in all elections, including the 2027 presidential election, and is working tirelessly to ensure its success





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Benue State Hyacinth Alia Bola Tinubu 2027 Presidential Election APC

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