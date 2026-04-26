Benue Government and JAMB Clash Over Rescued Kidnap Victims' Identity

The Benue State Government and JAMB are in disagreement over the identity of recently rescued kidnap victims, with the governor calling for exam rescheduling for alleged UTME candidates. The incident occurred on the Makurdi-Otukpo road, where 18 passengers, including students, were abducted. Security forces successfully rescued 13 victims, while JAMB denies any of them were UTME candidates. Governor Alia praises security efforts and urges further action to combat kidnapping in the state.

The Benue State Government and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) are embroiled in a dispute over the identity of individuals recently rescued after a kidnapping incident on the Makurdi-Otukpo road.

Governor Fr. Hyacinth Alia has called on JAMB to reschedule examination dates for eight of the rescued victims, asserting that they were Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.

However, JAMB has refuted this claim, stating that none of those rescued were its candidates. The governor made this appeal during a meeting with the 13 remaining kidnap victims who were rescued in the early hours of Sunday at the Old Banquet Hall, Government House, Makurdi. He described the victims as individuals who should not be neglected due to their unfortunate circumstances.

Governor Alia revealed that a total of 18 passengers, including UTME candidates, were traveling to Otukpo last Wednesday night when they were abducted by gunmen around 8 pm between Taraku and Otukpo in Gwer East and Otukpo LGAs. The candidates had intended to spend the night in Otukpo before their early examination, as their examination center was located about 105 kilometers from Makurdi.

However, they were kidnapped just a few kilometers from their destination. Today, all the remaining 13 kidnap victims were rescued by security agents with the cooperation of the communities. I call on JAMB to look into the case of the eight young students and reschedule dates for them to write their examination, the governor said.

Alia also directed the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, to ensure the victims receive proper medical check-ups and treatment at the State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi before being reunited with their families. He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and other heads of security agencies in the state for their efforts in rescuing the victims, noting that security operatives have demonstrated remarkable diligence in rescuing several kidnap victims across the state in recent times.

The governor confirmed that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and urged security agents to intensify efforts to eliminate criminal elements in ungoverned areas, emphasizing the need for peace and security in the state. Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, attributed the successful rescue of the victims to the collaborative efforts of all security agencies working with the communities.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Benue State and the need for coordinated efforts between government authorities and security agencies to combat kidnapping and ensure the safety of residents





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Benue State JAMB Kidnapping UTME Security

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