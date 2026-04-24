Benue Community Reels After Deadly Attack Claims Traditional Ruler and Family

A devastating attack in Olegabulu, Benue State, has resulted in the deaths of a traditional ruler, his wife, son, and other residents. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, with initial suspicions shifting from herdsmen to potential communal clashes.

A horrific attack unfolded on Thursday night in Olegabulu community, situated within the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State , resulting in the tragic loss of life for several residents, including a prominent traditional ruler and members of his family.

The attack has plunged the community into deep mourning and sparked an investigation into its origins. Initial reports identified Chief Momo Alexander Awodi, the esteemed traditional ruler of Olegabulu, alongside his wife, Abigail Awodi, and their son, Boniface Ochowechi, as among those killed. Further reports confirmed the deaths of Mr. Ochowechi Ochegwu and Mrs. Deborah Ochowechi, bringing the confirmed death toll to five. One individual sustained injuries during the attack and is currently receiving medical attention.

The immediate aftermath of the attack has been characterized by confusion and speculation regarding the perpetrators and their motives. While initial fears pointed towards a possible attack by herdsmen, emerging evidence suggests a more complex scenario potentially rooted in communal tensions. A local source, speaking under the condition of anonymity due to security concerns, indicated that the location of Olegabulu, positioned between two other communities, has been a source of underlying friction.

This geographical positioning, coupled with recent observations, has led to a reassessment of the initial assumptions. The source revealed that several unfamiliar individuals were observed traversing the village square shortly before the attack commenced. Critically, these individuals were reportedly exchanging greetings in the local Agatu dialect, raising questions about their identity and potential connection to the community. This detail has fueled uncertainty and complicated the process of determining the true nature of the incident.

The community had previously enjoyed a period of relative peace, with no comparable incidents of violent attacks recorded in recent memory, making this event particularly shocking and unsettling for residents. The lack of prior incidents underscores the unusual nature of the attack and the deep sense of loss and vulnerability felt throughout Olegabulu. The local government has responded swiftly to the crisis, condemning the attack and initiating measures to restore order and prevent further violence. Hon.

Melvin Ejeh, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, described the incident as profoundly tragic and devastating, expressing his deepest condolences to the affected families and the entire community. He issued a strong appeal for calm, urging residents to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation.

Chairman Ejeh confirmed that security forces have been mobilized to the area and are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act. He emphasized the local government's commitment to collaborating with security agencies to ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Furthermore, he assured the community that all necessary resources are being deployed to restore peace and security to Olegabulu and its surrounding areas. The local government is prioritizing the prevention of any escalation of violence and is working to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to the attack. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The community remains in a state of shock and grief, and efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to the bereaved families and those affected by this tragic event





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Benue State Olegabulu Agatu Traditional Ruler Attack Communal Clash Herdsmen Violence Nigeria

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