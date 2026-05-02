Benue Community Ordered to Vacate Land by Air Force Personnel

Residents of Mbaivour in Benue State report being instructed by the Nigerian Air Force to leave their land, despite an ongoing investigation into a land dispute and a directive to maintain the status quo.

The Mbaivour community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State is facing a deeply unsettling situation as residents report being ordered to leave their ancestral lands by personnel from the Nigerian Air Force .

The directive, delivered on Saturday during a visit by Air Force personnel from the Makurdi base, has sparked widespread anxiety and fear amongst the community members. Residents claim they were given a short timeframe to vacate their homes and farmlands, accompanied by a stern warning of potential enforcement measures should they fail to comply. This abrupt order has thrown the community into turmoil, particularly as many residents assert their long-held and legitimate claim to the land, passed down through generations.

The timing of this directive is particularly concerning, as it directly contradicts a recent instruction from the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions. This committee, currently reviewing a petition related to the land dispute, had specifically mandated that all involved parties maintain the existing situation – the status quo – until a thorough investigation could be completed and a fair resolution reached.

The land dispute itself appears to be complex, with the origins and specifics remaining largely undisclosed to the public. It is understood that a petition was submitted to the House of Representatives, prompting the committee’s intervention and subsequent directive. While the details of the petition remain confidential, it clearly revolves around questions of ownership and the intended use of the land in question.

The community of Mbaivour feels particularly vulnerable, as they believe their rights are being disregarded in the face of a powerful institution. They are deeply worried about the potential loss of their homes, livelihoods, and cultural heritage. The lack of clear communication from the Nigerian Air Force regarding the reasons behind the evacuation order has only exacerbated these fears.

Residents are pleading for a transparent and just process, emphasizing their desire to resolve the dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with the law. They are also calling for the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions to expedite its investigation and uphold its earlier directive to maintain the status quo. The community is fearful that any forceful eviction will lead to displacement, hardship, and potential conflict.

The situation is further complicated by the inability to secure an official statement from the Nigerian Air Force. Despite attempts to reach the spokesperson for the Makurdi command, no confirmation or clarification regarding the reported directive has been forthcoming. This silence has fueled speculation and mistrust within the community, leaving residents feeling abandoned and unheard. The lack of official response also raises questions about the transparency of the Air Force’s actions and its adherence to due process.

Community leaders are urgently seeking dialogue with the relevant authorities to understand the basis for the evacuation order and to negotiate a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and interests of the Mbaivour people. They are emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that any decisions regarding the land are made fairly and transparently, taking into account the longstanding presence and legitimate claims of the community.

The residents are hoping for a swift and equitable resolution to this crisis, one that allows them to remain on their ancestral lands and continue their way of life without fear of displacement or intimidation. The situation remains tense, and the community is bracing for potential further developments, hoping that reason and justice will prevail





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Benue State Nigerian Air Force Land Dispute Eviction Mbaivour

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