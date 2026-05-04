Benue APC Reconciliation: Alia and Akume Meet to Ease Factional Tensions

A high-level meeting between Governor Hyacinth Alia and SGF George Akume has led to a temporary easing of tensions within the Benue State APC, though key disagreements remain ahead of the 2027 elections. The reconciliation effort aims to unify the party after months of internal disputes and parallel congresses.

A significant reconciliation effort within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) took place on Sunday, bringing together Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume , in a bid to resolve months of internal factional disputes .

The meeting, held at the Government House in Makurdi, followed earlier interventions initiated by Mr. Akume, who secured President Bola Tinubu’s backing to address the deepening divisions within the party. Attendees included federal and state lawmakers, party leaders, and stakeholders from both sides of the divide. While the meeting signaled a willingness to mend fences, disagreements persist regarding crucial issues leading up to the 2027 elections.

Mr. Akume expressed optimism, stating that the party had acknowledged past mistakes and was committed to inclusivity, suggesting that elected officials should be supported for re-election. However, Governor Alia offered a more cautious interpretation, clarifying that no automatic tickets had been agreed upon, framing Mr. Akume’s statement as a ‘prayer’ rather than a firm resolution.

He emphasized the President and National Chairman’s stance against automatic candidacy, while acknowledging his apology on behalf of the APC to address grievances and rebuild trust. The roots of the Benue APC crisis lie in parallel state congresses held in March, which resulted in two separate executive committees – one led by Benjamin Omale, aligned with Governor Alia, and another led by Austin Agada, supported by Mr. Akume.

This division fueled disagreements over zoning arrangements and the selection of consensus candidates, raising concerns about transparency and potential alienation of party members. The escalating tensions prompted Mr. Akume to intervene, citing concerns raised at the national level, as highlighted in a letter dated April 22nd. The reconciliation meeting represents the most direct engagement between the two camps since the crisis intensified.

While the immediate goal is to restore unity, fundamental questions remain unanswered, including which factional structure will oversee party primaries and how candidates will ultimately be chosen. Senator Emmanuel Udende, a meeting attendee, expressed hope that the renewed unity would prevent the negative consequences of a divided party. Former Governor Gabriel Suswam also viewed the meeting as a positive step, but acknowledged the need for further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

The Benue APC situation is not isolated; it mirrors broader internal tensions within the party across multiple states as they prepare for the 2027 elections. Disagreements over zoning and the selection of consensus candidates are common sources of conflict. Political analysts caution that unresolved disputes could lead to parallel primaries, legal challenges, and ultimately, weaken the party’s electoral prospects.

The Makurdi meeting represents a temporary respite from the infighting, but the long-term success of the reconciliation will depend on how effectively unresolved issues are addressed in the coming months. The delicate balance between supporting incumbent officials and ensuring a fair and transparent primary process will be crucial. The commitment to inclusivity, as expressed by Mr. Akume, will need to be translated into concrete actions to ensure that all factions feel represented and valued.

The outcome in Benue State could serve as a bellwether for the APC’s ability to manage internal conflicts and present a united front in the upcoming elections. The ability to navigate these challenges will be pivotal in determining the party’s future success





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Benue State APC Hyacinth Alia George Akume Reconciliation 2027 Elections Factional Disputes

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